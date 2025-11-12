Cincinnati Bengals Partner With Shift4 to Enhance Payment Technology at Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to modernize and streamline transactions across Paycor Stadium. Through this partnership, Shift4's comprehensive commerce platform will power all food and beverage concessions to provide fans with a faster, more secure, and seamless payment experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112325005/en/

Cincinnati Bengals select Shift4 to enhance payment technology at Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals select Shift4 to enhance payment technology at Paycor Stadium

"We are excited to partner with Shift4 to bring their innovative integrated payments and commerce technology to Paycor Stadium," said Bengals Chief Partnership Officer Lacy Ekert. "We are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience, and their technology will help us provide a fast and seamless purchasing experience at concession stands throughout the stadium."

"We're thrilled to team up with the Bengals to elevate the gameday experience from kickoff to the final whistle," said Michael Isaacman, Chief Commercial Officer at Shift4. "Our goal is to make every transaction as smooth and effortless as possible so fans can focus on the excitement of the game, not the checkout line. Together with the Bengals, we're delivering the kind of modern, integrated commerce experience today's fans expect."

Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues and many other business verticals – transforming the way fans and guests shop, order and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment .

ABOUT SHIFT4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com

ICR
Shift4pr@icrinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

