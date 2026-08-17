China Gold International Resources Announces Approval of CSH Mine Slope Remediation Plans and Expected Resumption of Mining Operations

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER TheNewswire - August 17, 2026 China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") announces that the slope remediation plans for its Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine (the "CSH Mine") have been approved. Based on the current work schedule, the Company expects to complete the key interim remediation work required to resume mining operations within approximately one month following the selection and mobilization of the contractors, with normal mining operations expected to resume progressively thereafter.
As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 27, 2026, a localized slope instability event occurred at the CSH Mine on May 22, 2026. No injuries and equipment losses resulted from the incident. As a safety precaution, open-pit mining operations were suspended, while the processing plant continued to operate using existing low-grade ore stockpiles. Since the incident, the Company has engaged external geotechnical experts and professional firms to conduct geotechnical assessments and develop remediation plans.
The Open-Pit Slope Failure Geohazard Remediation Plan and the Open-Pit Slope Geohazard Prevention Construction Plan have now been approved for implementation. The total estimated capital expenditures for the two programs are approximately RMB98.376 million, and the principal work programs are as follows:
-
The open-pit slope failure geohazard remediation program is expected to take approximately 183 days to complete, with estimated capital expenditures of RMB48.463 million; and
-
The open-pit slope geohazard prevention program is expected to take approximately 240 days to complete, with estimated capital expenditures of RMB49.913 million
The Company will implement comprehensive safety and risk-control measures and will adjust the work schedule as appropriate based on remediation progress, slope-monitoring data, actual site conditions and applicable inspection and acceptance requirements. The remediation and prevention programs will be carried out concurrently. Subject to appropriate safety conditions, slope unloading and mining activities will also be coordinated and undertaken concurrently. The Company expects to coordinate the key project required by resumption of mining operations with the continued implementation of the overall slope remediation programs. Mining activities will resume in an orderly manner only after the applicable safety conditions and inspection requirements have been satisfied.
Based on the current schedule, following the completion of the tender process and contractor mobilization, the Company intends to complete, within approximately one month, the key interim works required for the resumption of mining operations. These works include the construction of switchback access roads, the installation of passive rockfall protection barriers at the lower portion of the affected slope and other necessary safety measures. The Company currently expects that, by the end of September 2026, the principal slope hazards affecting mining operations will have been mitigated and the required safety conditions for the resumption of normal mining operations will have been met. The remaining slope stabilization and remediation work will continue thereafter in accordance with the approved plans.
Based on the information currently available, the Company does not expect the incident to have a material impact on the CSH Mine's annual production guidance. The Company will continue to closely monitor the progress of the remediation work and the resumption of mining operations and will provide further updates as appropriate.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.