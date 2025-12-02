Chase Opens New Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

Chase's latest lounge located in Terminal 1, Concourse C of LAS features a champagne parlor, signature bar, and cuisine curated by Momofuku
Chase announced its next Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club location at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas will open December 3, 2025. Las Vegas has been a top travel destination for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers and, according to Chase Travel booking data, was the sixth-most booked domestic travel destination in 2025.
"Las Vegas is renowned for its vibrant energy, world-class entertainment and diverse culinary scene —qualities we've brought to life throughout the lounge," said Dana Pouwels, Head of Airport Lounge Benefits at Chase. "From the champagne parlor to thoughtfully designed spaces for productivity as well as our signature bar, our newest lounge gives travelers a taste of the city's luxury and excitement, making their journey as memorable as the destination itself."
DESIGNED WITH LAS VEGAS IN MIND
Located post-security in Terminal 1 Concourse C, the two-story, 4,590-square-foot lounge is designed to reflect the lively spirit of Las Vegas, blending bold, shimmering finishes inspired by the city's nightlife with desert-themed accents that pay homage to the region's unique landscape. The space showcases artwork thoughtfully curated by the JPMorganChase Art Collection from emerging artists with a unique connection to the area, alongside distinctive décor celebrating Nevada's iconic scenery.
The lounge debuts Chase's first-of-its-kind champagne parlor, where travelers can enjoy sparkling selections by bar cart service, including glasses of champagne, mimosas and seasonal spritz cocktails, as well as passed bites to their seat.
Guests will also enjoy complimentary food and beverages, dedicated quiet zones with flexible seating and movable laptop tables, and a comfortable environment for productivity and relaxation.
WORLD-CLASS CULINARY OFFERINGS
The lounge's dining options offer guests a fresh, seasonal menu featuring curated dishes by acclaimed restaurant group Momofuku, founded by chef David Chang in 2004 and part of the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables program, including a spicy cucumber salad, crispy nori potatoes and Momofuku's famous pork bun. Guests also enjoy locally roasted coffee from Nevada-based, Dark Moon Coffee Roasters, a curated wine list from Parcelle and signature and locally-inspired cocktails.
"We've been part of the Las Vegas community for almost a decade, and it's exciting to bring another piece of Momofuku to travelers," said David Chang, founder of Momofuku. "When you're on the road, finding a meal that makes you feel taken care of is huge. We're proud to partner with the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club to make that happen here."
UNLOCK MORE WITH SAPPHIRE RESERVE AND SAPPHIRE RESERVE FOR BUSINESS
Chase Sapphire Reserve® continues to elevate cardmembers' travel experiences with its latest lounge opening, closely following the recent rollout of updated cardmember benefits and the launch of the Sapphire Reserve for Business SM card.
Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers can unlock over $2,700 and $2,500 in annual value respectively, with strong earn accelerators in key travel and dining categories, flexible and stackable travel credits, access to new points accelerator program Points Boost and more. Cardmembers also receive complimentary access for themselves and up to two guests across the Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network.
Chase Travel features an expansive list of Las Vegas hotels in Points Boost, allowing cardmembers to redeem their points at up to 2x value on top hotels and select flights. Las Vegas is also a leading market for the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables program on OpenTable, offering eligible cardmembers exclusive access to prime restaurant reservations and events.
ACCESS TO CHASE SAPPHIRE LOUNGE BY THE CLUB
Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business primary cardmembers, J.P. Morgan Reserve® and The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card primary cardmembers and authorized users have access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network. Sapphire Reserve, Sapphire Reserve for Business and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardmembers may bring up to two guests per visit for free and additional guests for $27. There's no additional charge for children under two. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers also have access to more than 20 select Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés when traveling on a Star Alliance airline.
Chase Sapphire Reserve, J.P. Morgan Reserve, and The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card primary cardmembers and authorized users, as well as Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business primary cardmembers, enjoy complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, providing entry to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. Starting in early 2026, eligible Chase cardmembers can access the Priority Pass airport lounge network by simply presenting their physical card or digital Priority Pass membership, along with a departing boarding pass within three hours of a scheduled flight departure.
This new lounge builds on the recent expansion and enhancement of the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge Network. Following Las Vegas, new lounge locations are also being planned at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW). Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations are brought to life in collaboration with Airport Dimensions, the industry experts in global airport lounges and experiences. To learn more about Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, including existing locations, visit chase.com/sapphireairportlounge .
ABOUT CHASE
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves 84 million consumers and 6.9 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202374537/en/
Media Contact:
Colton Moore
colton.moore@chase.com