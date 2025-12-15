Chase Freedom® Introduces Q1 2026 Categories: Dining, Supporting the American Heart Association, and Norwegian Cruise Line

Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on new rotating, quarterly categories

Chase today announced that, starting January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on the following rotating categories: Dining, donations to the American Heart Association, and Norwegian Cruise Line purchases.

�Our cardmembers inspire us to deliver benefits that feel rewarding. That's why this quarter's 5% cash back categories include activities our cardmembers love cruises and dining as well as important causes we know they care about," said Wittney Rachlin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "We are so proud to support the American Heart Association as our first charity in our rotating categories, and we look forward to making a meaningful difference together."

Starting January 1 through March 31, 2026, cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases and donations on the following:

  • Dining 1 : From quick bites to fine dining, cravings just got more rewarding. Earn 5% cash back at restaurants, including dine-in, takeout and eligible delivery services. Every meal is a reason to toast to more rewards.
  • American Heart Association 2 : Give back while you earn. For the first time, cardmembers can support the American Heart Association and earn 5% cash back, allowing them to make a difference while maximizing rewards. JPMorganChase is a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line 3 : Make waves and enjoy bucket-list experiences . Whether planning a sun-soaked escape or an immersive cruise vacation, cardmembers can earn 5% back when booking directly with Norwegian Cruise Line.

In addition to these rotating categories, Chase Freedom Flex cardmembers always earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel SM
  • 3% cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can activate their bonus categories today to earn 5% cash back on these categories beginning January 1, 2026.

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex's quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/FreedomFive or Chase.com/FreedomFlex .

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.6 trillion, $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025, and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 85 million consumers and 7 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .

+++

1 Dining: This category's merchants' primary business is sit-down or eat-in dining, including fast food restaurants and fine dining establishments. Merchants that sell food and drinks located within facilities such as sports stadiums, hotels and casinos, theme parks, grocery and department stores will not be included in this category unless the merchant has set up such purchases to be classified in a restaurant category. Bakeries, caterers, meal kit delivery services, and gift card merchants are not included in the category. Delivery and takeout services will be included if they classify as a restaurant merchant.

2 American Heart Association: To ensure your charitable donation is eligible for the 5% Cash Back reward, be sure to donate directly through the American Heart Association's official channels using the links provided here or on the Merchant List page. Local chapters may not be eligible due to transaction processing procedures. JPMorganChase is a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association .

3 Norwegian Cruise Line: This category includes purchases made directly with Norwegian Cruise Line. Please be aware that purchases made through third-party vendors or travel agencies—such as for sightseeing activities, excursions, and tourist attractions—are not included.

Media Contact:
Colton Moore
colton.moore@chase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPMNYSE:JPMFintech Investing
JPM
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We provide this update with conviction that value-driving developments ahead will open a new chapter in Sirona's history. Admittedly, we expected... Keep Reading...
rodan and fields animal testing

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026