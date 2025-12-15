Chase Freedom® Introduces Q1 2026 Categories: Dining, Supporting the American Heart Association, and Norwegian Cruise Line

Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on new rotating, quarterly categories
Chase today announced that, starting January 1, 2026 through March 31, 2026, Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on the following rotating categories: Dining, donations to the American Heart Association, and Norwegian Cruise Line purchases.
�Our cardmembers inspire us to deliver benefits that feel rewarding. That's why this quarter's 5% cash back categories include activities our cardmembers love cruises and dining as well as important causes we know they care about," said Wittney Rachlin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "We are so proud to support the American Heart Association as our first charity in our rotating categories, and we look forward to making a meaningful difference together."
Starting January 1 through March 31, 2026, cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases and donations on the following:
- Dining 1 : From quick bites to fine dining, cravings just got more rewarding. Earn 5% cash back at restaurants, including dine-in, takeout and eligible delivery services. Every meal is a reason to toast to more rewards.
- American Heart Association 2 : Give back while you earn. For the first time, cardmembers can support the American Heart Association and earn 5% cash back, allowing them to make a difference while maximizing rewards. JPMorganChase is a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association.
- Norwegian Cruise Line 3 : Make waves and enjoy bucket-list experiences . Whether planning a sun-soaked escape or an immersive cruise vacation, cardmembers can earn 5% back when booking directly with Norwegian Cruise Line.
In addition to these rotating categories, Chase Freedom Flex cardmembers always earn:
- 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel SM
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can activate their bonus categories today to earn 5% cash back on these categories beginning January 1, 2026.
For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex's quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/FreedomFive or Chase.com/FreedomFlex .
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.6 trillion, $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025, and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 85 million consumers and 7 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
+++
1 Dining: This category's merchants' primary business is sit-down or eat-in dining, including fast food restaurants and fine dining establishments. Merchants that sell food and drinks located within facilities such as sports stadiums, hotels and casinos, theme parks, grocery and department stores will not be included in this category unless the merchant has set up such purchases to be classified in a restaurant category. Bakeries, caterers, meal kit delivery services, and gift card merchants are not included in the category. Delivery and takeout services will be included if they classify as a restaurant merchant.
2 American Heart Association: To ensure your charitable donation is eligible for the 5% Cash Back reward, be sure to donate directly through the American Heart Association's official channels using the links provided here or on the Merchant List page. Local chapters may not be eligible due to transaction processing procedures. JPMorganChase is a proud national supporter of the American Heart Association .
3 Norwegian Cruise Line: This category includes purchases made directly with Norwegian Cruise Line. Please be aware that purchases made through third-party vendors or travel agencies—such as for sightseeing activities, excursions, and tourist attractions—are not included.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215069230/en/
Media Contact:
Colton Moore
colton.moore@chase.com