Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 20 février, 2024 — CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») la seule société cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a conclu des accords supplémentaires de sensibilisation des investisseurs et de marketing.

Charbone a retenu les services d'Investment Publishing LLC, un investisseur indépendant, pour fournir des services de marketing. Selon les termes de l'accord, Investment Publishing LLC recevra des frais de 11 833$ CA par mois pendant une période de six mois, à compter du 20 février 2024. Chaque partie peut résilier l'accord par consentement mutuel.

En outre, Charbone annonce également l'engagement de Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation de Gig Harbor, WA, pour des services de marketing numérique et sur les réseaux sociaux à compter du 20 février 2024 pour une durée initiale de six mois. L'accord prévoit des frais mensuels de 8 333$ CA, avec la possibilité d'introduire des services de campagne d'influence supplémentaires qui seront facturés séparément en fonction des besoins futurs identifiés. Chaque partie peut résilier le contrat d'un commun accord.

Octroi d'options d'achat d'actions

Le conseil d'administration de Charbone annonce qu'il a octroyé 800 000 options d'achat d'actions ordinaires de Charbone Options ») à un conseiller conformément aux conditions du régime d'options d'achat d'actions de la Société . Chaque option permet à son détenteur d'acheter une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,075$ par action ordinaire pour une période d'un an, à compter du 20 février 2024.

Ce communiqué de presse est rédigé conformément aux exigences de la politique 3.4 de la Bourse de croissance TSX – Relations avec les investisseurs, activités de promotion et activités de tenue de marché . Le financement de ce programme complet provient du produit d'un financement par actions réalisé plus tôt ce mois-ci.

À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation

Établi en Amérique du Nord, Charbone est un groupe intégré d'hydrogène vert axé sur l'offre de solutions technologiques pour la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, produit à partir d'énergies propres et renouvelables. La stratégie de la société est de développer des installations d'hydrogène modulaires et évolutives et des pôles régionaux produisant des molécules vertes de dihydrogène utilisant une énergie fiable et durable et de devenir rapidement le principal fournisseur de solutions écologiques pour les utilisateurs industriels, commerciaux et de mobilité.

Énoncés prospectifs

Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.

Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Contacts

Benoit Veilleux

Dave B. Gagnon

Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif

Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171

Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171

Courriel: bv   @charbone.com

Courriel: dg@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "),  North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that the City of Sorel-Tracy and Charbone Hydrogen Québec Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Charbone, have finalized all arrangements to move forward on next steps towards site construction of the area's first green hydrogen facility on land along Highway 30's "Steel Highway".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company for gross proceeds of $849,622 (the " Offering "). A total of 16,992,440 Units were issued pursuant to the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrels up arrows

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: TAG Oil Surges with 46 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) jumped 7.68 points last week to close at 556.76

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest US inflation data this past Tuesday (February 13), and it shows that prices in the country continued to cool in January, recording a year-on-year increase of 3.1 percent. However, the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, was 3.9 percent above where it was a year ago.

The higher-than-expected increases sent markets into decline, with some analysts saying they see the numbers as an indication that the US Federal Reserve is likely to delay cuts to its benchmark interest rate.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Commencement of 3D Seismic Reprocessing at the First of Three Major Prospect Areas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide a further update on its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru. The block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data and more than 7,000km of 2D seismic.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $2.25 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $2.25 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 68,183,943 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.033 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Ltd

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 9 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Laboratory Results

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on preliminary laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrel and price chart with 2024 overlay

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2024

Energy is the lifeline of global economic growth, today and into the future. While renewables are steadily gaining market share, oil and gas continue to dominate the energy sector.

Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in 2023 and what’s expected for 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

×