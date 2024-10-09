Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHARBONE Hydrogen Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

CHARBONE Hydrogen Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 9, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is excited to announce a key addition to its industrial gases operations team as it prepares for production at its flagship project in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

Strengthening Field Operations with New Leadership

CHARBONE is pleased to welcome Patrick Cuddihy , a seasoned operations leader with over 20 years of experience at Air Liquide Canada, to its hydrogen operations team. Patrick brings a wealth of expertise in managing industrial gas production and distribution, having held senior roles including Network Sales Director – Quebec Region, General Manager – Pacific Region, Director of Procurement Services, and Director of Logistics and Assets – Eastern Region.

His operational acumen will be instrumental as CHARBONE transitions its first project deployment to full-scale production. Working closely with CHARBONE's executive team, Patrick will support the operation and the management of green hydrogen production projects across the U.S. and Canada.

" Patrick's extensive experience in industrial gases, particularly in operations and supply chain management, will significantly strengthen our team as we move from planning to execution," said Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Charbone Hydrogen. "As we prepare to generate our first revenues, we are focused on increasing shareholder value through efficient operations and strategic growth."

Expanding Operations and Workforce

CHARBONE's green hydrogen production is set to commence later this year at its Sorel-Tracy facility, with a second site near Detroit, Michigan planned by the end of 2024. As part of its broader expansion strategy, the Company is also growing its workforce and targeting new market opportunities in key regions, including New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and California.

Additionally, CHARBONE has been invited to participate in two large-scale Requests for Information (RFIs), further demonstrating the growing demand for green hydrogen solutions. By 2030, the Company aims to operate 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America.

Webinar Invitation: Key Insights for Hydrogen Investing

Join CHARBONE at the Investing News Network's (INN) Free Webinar today, October 9th, where the Company will discuss the fast-growing hydrogen market and key opportunities for investors. Don't miss this high-energy event! Register here .

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Learn more at www.charbone.com  

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

