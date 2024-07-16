Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Electrolysis North America free webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America on July 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Part of an expert industry panel discussion focused on policy measures, funding and other market activities helping to scale-up electrolyzer deployment for clean hydrogen projects, Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Charette, will introduce CHARBONE's plans to deliver a network of modular green hydrogen facilities across North America.

With green hydrogen production poised to kick off later this year at its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility along with plans to introduce a second Detroit, Michigan area facility before year-end, CHARBONE recently announced its intent to target additional high-potential markets including Chicago, New York, the GTA in Ontario, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and California.  In total, CHARBONE plans to deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030 and is actively mobilizing and ensuring the availability of its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers ranging up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW, 10.0 MW and above. The Company also confirms it is in the process of responding to and proposing projects for two different large-scale RFIs (Requests for Information).

The emphasis being placed on green hydrogen development by both US and Canadian administrations, backed by substantial tax credit incentives, has made the domestic electrolysis market highly attractive to investors. As a result, CHARBONE is designing new ‘fast-build' production facilities and planning ambitious projects.

The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting in 2024 with an initial capacity of approximately 400kg. Following a phased development approach, the project will allow to gradually scale up the production of hydrogen. The facility will target a wide array of industrial users who are abandoning fossil-fuel-driven gray hydrogen and opting for a cleaner alternative.

The inaugural World Electrolysis North America large conference in Boston, USA, will bring together electrolytic hydrogen experts, prominent industry leaders, and key stakeholders throughout the North American clean hydrogen landscape to unlock new commercial opportunities and deep insight into the electrolysis ecosystem in the region. Free registration and more information for the July 17 th pre-event webinar can be found here .

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030." The report said: "Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions." Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: FCEL).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2024 sales volumes of 1,669 boepd including natural gas sales of 9.6 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 67 bopd and oil sales of 10 bopd, based on field estimates. Our Q2 2024 sales averaged 1,629 boepd compared to 1,701 boepd in Q1 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

BRL

=

Brazilian real

m 3

=

cubic metre

m 3 /d

=

cubic metre per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected natural gas sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning expectations regarding natural gas demand, the success of future drilling, completion, and testing, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of global pandemics and other significant worldwide events, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/03/c9289.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

