CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Brossard, Quebec, July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Electrolysis North America free webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America on July 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT.
Part of an expert industry panel discussion focused on policy measures, funding and other market activities helping to scale-up electrolyzer deployment for clean hydrogen projects, Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Charette, will introduce CHARBONE's plans to deliver a network of modular green hydrogen facilities across North America.
With green hydrogen production poised to kick off later this year at its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility along with plans to introduce a second Detroit, Michigan area facility before year-end, CHARBONE recently announced its intent to target additional high-potential markets including Chicago, New York, the GTA in Ontario, Wisconsin, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and California. In total, CHARBONE plans to deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030 and is actively mobilizing and ensuring the availability of its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers ranging up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW, 10.0 MW and above. The Company also confirms it is in the process of responding to and proposing projects for two different large-scale RFIs (Requests for Information).
The emphasis being placed on green hydrogen development by both US and Canadian administrations, backed by substantial tax credit incentives, has made the domestic electrolysis market highly attractive to investors. As a result, CHARBONE is designing new ‘fast-build' production facilities and planning ambitious projects.
The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting in 2024 with an initial capacity of approximately 400kg. Following a phased development approach, the project will allow to gradually scale up the production of hydrogen. The facility will target a wide array of industrial users who are abandoning fossil-fuel-driven gray hydrogen and opting for a cleaner alternative.
The inaugural World Electrolysis North America large conference in Boston, USA, will bring together electrolytic hydrogen experts, prominent industry leaders, and key stakeholders throughout the North American clean hydrogen landscape to unlock new commercial opportunities and deep insight into the electrolysis ecosystem in the region. Free registration and more information for the July 17 th pre-event webinar can be found here .
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
