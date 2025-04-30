Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - April 30, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specialized in green hydrogen production and distribution, today announces its financial and operating results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighted by a 15% year-over-year revenue increase and critical progress toward commencing green hydrogen production at its Sorel-Tracy facility in 2025.

All necessary permits for the Sorel-Tracy facility have been obtained, and Hydro-Québec, the provincial grid company, is completing interconnection, keeping the project on track for 2025 production.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Spending decreased 16% to $2,474,516 in 2024 compared to $2,961,451 in 2023 (activities refocused and tightening of general and administrative expenses);

  • Revenue rose by 15% to $325,753 in 2024, up from $282,724 in 2023 (generated from the Wolf River acquisition on December 1, 2022). There is a temporary service reduction at the dam following an equipment failure that will be repaired, but creating an impairment of assets of $93,528;

  • The Company has closed private financings for gross proceeds amounting to $1,773,538 ($1,258,297 in 2023), Units for debt settlement of $352,214 ($747,228 in 2023) and exercises of warrants/options of $889,494 ($nil in 2023);

  • The Company made acquisitions of storage hydrogen equipment, upgraded its Sorel-Tracy electrolyzer capacity to 1.75MW and made a deposit on two 2.5MW electrolyzers;

  • The Company completed a $2.1M unsecured convertible notes financing with a 36-month term at a rate of 12% per annum, accrued until maturity or conversion, in which the principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of the greater of $0.10 CAD (or USD equivalent) or a price per share representing a discount of 20% per common share; and

  • The Company also received an additional $100,000 in 2024 from Finexcorp secured convertible debentures at a deemed price of $0.10 and agreed to extend the $1.2 million CAD 14% (now 12%) secured convertible debentures maturity date that were issued by the Company with better terms.

Charbone's disciplined financial management, and strategic partnerships position the company to realize its vision of creating a North American green hydrogen network. These advancements underscore its commitment to becoming a leader in the energy transition.

"Management's efforts to shore up and strengthen our balance sheet have been focused and deliberate," said Benoit Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of CHARBONE . "Ongoing talks with strategic partners are advancing well to support and execute CHARBONE's growth potential with our financial partners and investors."


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company with strategic distribution capabilities of industrial gases across North America. While continuing to develop its modular green hydrogen production network, CHARBONE also leverages commercial partnerships to supply hydrogen, helium, and other industrial gases without the capital-intensive requirements of production facilities. This approach enhances revenue streams, reduces operational risks, and increases market flexibility. CHARBONE remains North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, visit www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHTech Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less

The only publicly listed green hydrogen player in Canada.

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 1 er mai 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer la signature, plus tôt dans la journée, d'une convention non contraignante portant sur un financement de construction d'un montant maximal de 50 millions de dollars US, avec un gestionnaire international de fonds d'infrastructures spécialisé dans les énergies renouvelables, pour une durée de six mois. De plus amples détails sur ce financement de projet seront communiqués dans les 30 prochains jours.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the signing, made earlier today, of a non-binding term sheet for up to USD 50 million construction capital facility with an international specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager for a 6-months term. More details of this project financing credit facility will be communicated in the next 30 days.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene elargit son offre de produits grace a des ententes commerciales avec un producteur de gaz industriels americain de premier niveau

Charbone Hydrogene elargit son offre de produits grace a des ententes commerciales avec un producteur de gaz industriels americain de premier niveau

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 31 mars 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule compagnie d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer l'exécution d'ententes d'approvisionnement avec un important producteur et distributeur américain de gaz industriels. La première entente permet à Charbone d'accéder à certains volumes d'hydrogène en anticipation de sa propre production. L a deuxième entente permettra en plus à Charbone d'élargir son offre de produits pour fournir à ses propres clients une variété d'autres gaz, tel que l'hélium et autres gaz industriels qui complémentent les produits d'hydrogène.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Product Offerings with Commercial Agreements with a Tier One US Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Product Offerings with Commercial Agreements with a Tier One US Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - March 31, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specialized in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the execution of Commercial Supply Agreements (the "CSA's") with a US Tier 1 industrial gases producer and distributor. The first CSA is enabling CHARBONE to have access to certain volumes of hydrogen in advance of its own forth coming hydrogen production. The second CSA is further allowing CHARBONE to expand its product offerings to provide its own customers with a variety of other gases, such as helium and other complementary industrial gas products to hydrogen.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Westport Announces Lock-Up Agreements in Support of the Light-Duty Divestment Transaction

Westport Announces Lock-Up Agreements in Support of the Light-Duty Divestment Transaction

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), has entered into lock-up agreements with certain of its shareholders, executives and board members representing an aggregate of approximately 2.0 million shares, or 11.4% of the currently issued and outstanding shares, to vote in favour of the special resolution approving the sale of Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l. (the " Lock-Up Agreements ").

"These Lock-Up Agreements are a significant vote of confidence in Westport's strategic direction and growth potential.  I am thankful to our key shareholders and our Board, for their continued support as we execute our plans to reduce the complexity of Westport's business and move forward focusing on providing affordable solutions for hard to decarbonize segments of the heavy-duty truck and industrial application, supported by a strengthened balance sheet," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer, Westport Fuel Systems."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Torrent Capital Grows Its Solana Treasury to 40,039 SOL

Torrent Capital Grows Its Solana Treasury to 40,039 SOL

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 13,657 Solana (SOL) tokens since March 4, 2025, when it provided its previous update on its Solana holdings. As of April 28, 2025, Torrent held a total of 40,039 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from staking rewards.

Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards. More details of Torrent's Solana thesis and digital asset strategy can be found on the Torrent website: https://torrentcapital.ca/crypto-and-blockchain/.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Announces Press Conference at Computex 2025

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it will be hosting a press conference during Computex 2025. The in-person and livestreamed press conference will take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11 a.m. UTC+8, Taipei, at the Grand Hyatt, Taipei. The event will showcase the advancements AMD has driven with AI in gaming, PCs and professional workloads.

AMD senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Group Jack Huynh, along with industry partners, will discuss how AMD is expanding its leadership across gaming, workstations, and AI PCs, and highlight the breadth of the company's high-performance computing and AI product portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Uranium Investing

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

gold investing

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

×