Centurion Minerals: A high-potential gold project in the Abitibi region

December 29, 2025
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active mining districts.
Centurion Minerals' flagship Casa Berardi West project covers 6,732 hectares near major operations like Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake mine. The project features significant "closeology" advantages, situated just 12km from AMEX Exploration’s 1.6 Moz Perron discovery.
Key highlights include historic drill results reaching 38 g/t gold and a strategic focus on gold-bearing iron formations. Led by an experienced geological and finance team, Centurion offers a low market-cap entry point for investors targeting high-potential discoveries in one of North America’s most prolific mining districts.
22 December
Centurion Minerals
Advancing a high-potential gold project in the heart of the Canadian Abitibi region. Keep Reading...
15 December
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
08 December
Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 22, 2025, and November 14, 2025, the Company intends to extend the closing of a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement.The Company announced a... Keep Reading...
01 December
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on... Keep Reading...
27 November
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes... Keep Reading...
25 April 2024
Centurion Reports Results of AGM
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The... Keep Reading...
4h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
26 December
Rick Rule, Ed Steer, Vince Lanci and More — Our Top 5 Interviews of the Year
2025 was a breakout year for gold and silver, and throughout its twists and turns the Investing News Network (INN) turned to experts for help navigating the markets.The INN team spoke with dozens of industry insiders over the course of the year, spending time with seasoned professionals who can... Keep Reading...
