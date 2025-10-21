Centerra Gold Files Technical Report for the Mount Milligan Mine

Centerra Gold Files Technical Report for the Mount Milligan Mine

Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that it has filed a technical report in relation to its Mount Milligan Mine, located in British Columbia, Canada.

The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure outlined in Centerra's news release dated September 11, 2025. The report is available on Centerra's website at www.centerragold.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

Lisa Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(416) 204-3780
Lisa.Wilkinson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .


