CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

Investor Insight
Castle Minerals is a compelling investment opportunity, underlined by its 100 percent ownership of two high-potential gold projects, a seasoned management team with a track record of success, and a strategic location near multi-million-ounce gold deposits.
Overview
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT) is an Australia-based exploration company dedicated to advancing high-value gold projects in Ghana, West Africa. The company holds a 100 percent interest in a highly strategic 2,686 sq. km land package within Ghana’s Upper West region, a significantly under-explored yet highly prospective geological setting within the West African gold belt.
Castle Minerals’ core mission is to identify, explore and develop economically viable gold deposits, leveraging the region’s rich mineralization and proven mining history. The company's management team brings extensive experience and a strong track record of successful discoveries, ensuring that exploration efforts are guided by industry-leading expertise and strategic execution.
Castle’s portfolio is centered around its flagship Kpali and Kandia gold projects, both of which exhibit strong potential for resource expansion and economic development. These projects are situated within prolific gold-bearing structures and have demonstrated high-grade mineralization through extensive exploration efforts. With a focus on systematic exploration, the company aims to delineate and expand resources while positioning itself as a leading player in Ghana’s growing gold industry. Castle’s commitment to sustainable exploration practices and strong community engagement further enhances its ability to operate effectively in the region.
Company Highlights
- 100 percent ownership of a 2,686 sq km strategic landholding in Ghana’s highly prospective Upper West region.
- Flagship Kpali and Kandia gold projects with high-grade gold mineralization and significant resource expansion potential.
- Strong management team with a proven track record in West African gold discoveries and project development.
- Proximity to the multi-million-ounce Black Volta gold project, enhancing economic potential and development synergies.
- Robust exploration pipeline with systematic drilling programs aimed at resource expansion and near-term development.
- Commitment to sustainable and responsible exploration practices, with strong community and government engagement.
- Positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for gold through disciplined exploration and strategic partnerships.
Key Projects
Kpali Gold Project
The Kpali gold project, a cornerstone of Castle Minerals' exploration efforts, is strategically located approximately 30 kilometers west of the regional town of Sawla in Ghana's Upper West region. Encompassing the Kpali and Bundi prospects, along with several satellite discoveries, the project area lies within the 170 sq km Degbiwu prospecting license (PL 10/26), which is encircled by the 1,033 sq km Gbiniyiri retention license (RL 8/27). Notably, the western boundaries of these licenses are delineated by the Black Volta River, marking the border with Burkina Faso.
Geologically, Kpali is situated at the convergence of two significant greenstone belts — the Bole-Bolgatanga and Wa-Lawra/Boromo belts — and three regional-scale structures. This unique positioning is associated with several major Birimian-hosted gold deposits in the region, enhancing the project's potential for substantial gold mineralization.
Recent exploration activities have yielded promising results. In February 2025, an eight-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program intersected shallow, high-grade mineralization in all holes. Notable intercepts include 12 meters at 8.29 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 25 meters, including 6 meters at 11.60 g/t gold from 31 meters, with a peak 1-meter intercept of 20.43 g/t gold at 36 meters. These findings have significantly upgraded the status of the Kpali gold prospect, suggesting the presence of multiple sub-parallel lodes with high-grade gold mineralization.
The broader district encompassing Kpali contains several other high-conviction prospects, reinforcing its potential as an emerging new exploration frontier. Castle Minerals plans to undertake further drilling programs, including step-out drilling, to delineate the extent of mineralization and assess the project's viability for future development.
In summary, the Kpali Gold Project's strategic location, favorable geology, and recent high-grade drilling results position it as a significant asset within Castle Minerals' portfolio, with the potential to evolve into a major gold production site in Ghana.
Kandia Gold Project
The Kandia gold project is situated in Ghana's Upper West Region. Discovered in 2010 during reconnaissance field mapping, the project encompasses a 16-kilometer-long corridor along a significant granite-sediment contact within Birimian greenstone terrain. This geological setting is known for hosting substantial gold mineralization, with the Kandia prospect itself identified through previously unknown artisanal workings spread over approximately 600 meters of strike.
Initial exploration efforts included extensive soil sampling, airborne geophysical surveys and RC drilling, totaling 264 holes over 19,541 meters. These activities led to the identification of two primary mineralized zones: the "4,000 Zone" and the "8,000 Zone."
Strategically, the Kandia project benefits from its proximity to major gold deposits. The 5.1-million-ounce Namdini gold project lies to the northeast on the same Bole-Bolgatanga greenstone belt, while the 2.8-million-ounce Black Volta gold project's Julie deposit is immediately along strike from the Kandia mineralized trend. This favorable location enhances Kandia's economic attractiveness and potential for development synergies.
Future exploration plans for Kandia involve extensional drilling at the "4,000 Zone" and targeted drilling in other areas with historically wide-spaced shallow drilling, such as the "8,000 Zone," where artisanal mining activities are also present. The primary objective is to delineate multiple near-surface, open-pitable deposits along the 16-kilometer prospective contact, advancing the project toward potential development.
Management Team
Stephen Stone - Executive Chairman
Stephen Stone has more than 30 years of experience in mining and exploration. As the former managing director of Azumah Resources, he led the discovery of a 2.5 Moz gold resource and 1.2 Moz ore reserve at the Wa gold project His expertise in West African gold exploration and project development is instrumental in guiding Castle’s strategic direction.
Matthew Horgan - Non-executive Director
Matthew Horgan brings a strong background in engineering, business development, and investor relations. His experience in strategic corporate growth and resource sector financing supports Castle’s development initiatives.
James Guy - Non-executive Director
James Guy is a geologist with extensive expertise in mining and exploration, specializing in gold and base metals projects across Africa and Australia. He has held senior executive positions with several ASX listed junior resources companies and with banking group, NR Rothschild & Sons. He is currently principal of James Guy & Associates
David Renner - Non-executive Director
David Renner has a strong track record in operations and corporate strategy for resource development. He is a key contributor to advancing the Kambale graphite project.
Hector Nyinaku, Non-executive Director
Hecto Nyinaku focuses on administration, finance and logistics within the mining industry. His strong networks in Ghana’s resource sector provide valuable operational support.
George Asomoah Boadu - Manager of Geology
George Asomoah Boadu has extensive field experience in Ghana’s gold and graphite exploration projects. His expertise is integral to defining Castle’s resource base and implementing effective exploration strategies.