Cboe Canada Welcomes Dynamic for Bell Ringing, to Mark the Launch of Dynamic Active Multi-Crypto ETF

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is pleased to celebrate the March 4 th launch of the Dynamic Active Multi-Crypto ETF ( DXMC ), with a bell ringing today at the Cboe Canada Marketplace. The ETF is an actively managed, multi-crypto asset investment solution launched by Dynamic, leveraging a strategic relationship with 3iQ, a global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions.
DXMC seeks to provide investors with the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the performance of an actively managed selection of crypto assets, harnessing 3iQ's digital asset experience alongside Dynamic's established investment platform. In addition, Dynamic's 1832 Asset Management will allocate a portion of DXMC's portfolio to companies that may benefit from the further development or use of Web 3, blockchain, crypto assets, or related technologies.
"DXMC highlights Cboe Canada's role as the leading marketplace for innovative investment products. It's an honour to welcome Dynamic for their inaugural listing on our exchange," said Joacim Wiklander, CEO of Cboe Canada. "As digital assets continue to evolve, we are proud to support products that combine active management, institutional experience, and a trusted exchange environment."
DXMC's crypto asset exposure leverages institutional‑grade security and full cold‑storage custody, while operating within a regulated ETF structure.
"This launch reflects Dynamic's commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed investment solutions that respond to investor demand," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. "By combining active management with diversified crypto asset exposure, DXMC offers investors a flexible and professionally managed way to participate in this maturing alternative asset class."
"Innovation has been at the core of 3iQ since inception, and the launch of DXMC marks the next chapter in that journey," added Pascal St-Jean, CEO of 3iQ. "By combining 3iQ's digital asset experience with Dynamic's trusted reputation, we're giving investors access to a modern, institutional grade multi-crypto asset solution. This launch reflects our continued commitment to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of today's investors."
Investors can trade shares of DXMC through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerages and full-service dealers. To explore all listed securities on Cboe Canada, click here .
Cboe Canada continues to attract innovative public companies and asset managers by offering a streamlined listing process, competitive fee structure, and access to a diverse and engaged investor base. The exchange is home to ETFs from Canada's most reputable ETF issuers, leading Canadian and international growth companies, and an expansive suite of Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs). Cboe Canada consistently facilitates close to 15% of all trading volume in Canadian listed securities.
About Cboe Canada
Cboe Canada is Canada's senior stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists companies and investment products seeking a robust and internationally recognized platform that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
Connect with Cboe Canada: Website | LinkedIn | X
About Dynamic
Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., offering a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
Connect with Dynamic: Website | LinkedIn
About 3iQ Digital Asset Management
3iQ is a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions and one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, offering institutional-grade risk-managed investment products. As the first regulated digital asset investment manager to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs listed on major global stock exchanges and to integrate staking yields into Ethereum and Solana ETPs, 3iQ continues to expand access to innovative digital asset strategies.
Connect with 3iQ: Website | LinkedIn | X
