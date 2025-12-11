Cartier Silver Grants Stock Options

Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE:CFE) (" Cartier Silver " or the " Company ") announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 3,430,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at $0.24 per share at any time on or before December 11, 2030. The grants are subject to the terms of Cartier Silver's stock option plan. In accordance with regulatory requirements, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such options will be subject to a resale restriction for a period of four months from the date of the grant.

About Cartier Silver Corporation

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at www.cartiersilvercorp.com

For further information please contact:
Thomas G. Larsen Jorge Estepa
Chief Executive Officer Vice-President
(800) 360-8006 (800) 360-8006
(416) 360-8006 (416) 360-8006

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking statements".


