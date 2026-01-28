Cartier Provides Update on its Chorrillos Project, Southern Bolivia

Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE: CFE) ("Cartier Silver" or the "Company") reports that, further to its press release dated July 31, 2025, the proposed sale of a 15% equity interest in its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Cartier Bolivia S.R.L. ("Cartier Bolivia") will not proceed. The funds that were advanced to Cartier Silver in respect of the proposed sale have been returned by Cartier Silver to the potential buyer. Accordingly, the Company continues to hold its 98% equity interest in Cartier Bolivia.

Although an agreement in principle was reached on July 21, 2025, with a Bolivian-based arm's length party to acquire a 15% equity interest in Cartier Bolivia for proceeds of US$500,000, a definitive agreement formalizing the transaction was not concluded. The parties have agreed to terminate their efforts to settle the terms of such an agreement and accordingly, the US$500,000 advance payment has been returned by Cartier Silver.

About Cartier Silver Corporation

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" & readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, & that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking statements".

