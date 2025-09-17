Carlton Precious Announces Filing of Notice of Intention to Sell Athena Gold Corporation Common Shares

Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: CPIFF) (" Carlton Precious " or the " Company ") announces that the Company has filed a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) (the "Notice") in connection with its proposed sale of up to 5 million common shares of Athena Gold Corporation (CSE: ATHA) ("Athena"). The common shares are expected to be sold through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and may also be sold or transferred privately. The Company has held its shares of Athena since December 2021 and this sale is part of a monetization strategy.

As of September 16, 2025, the Company owns an aggregate of 55,000,000 common shares of Athena, or 21.1% of the issued and outstanding Athena common shares. If the maximum number of shares covered by the Notice are ultimately sold, and assuming no other variation of Athena's common shares outstanding, the Company would still hold an aggregate of 50,000,000 common shares of Athena, or 19.2% of Athena's common shares currently issued and outstanding. Depending on market and other conditions, the Company may further decrease its security holdings in Athena as it may determine appropriate. A copy of the Notice has been filed by the Company on Athena's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . There is no assurance as to the timing of the proposed sales contemplated in the Notice, and any such proposed sales may not occur.

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious' projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

For further information, please contact:

Martin Walter, CEO, Carlton Precious Inc., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@carltonprecious.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Carlton PreciousCPI:CCTSXV:CPIPrecious Metals Investing
CPI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces results from a saprolite interval of the initial drill hole, 25RADD-001, at the Randy's Pit target located on a 4.5-kilometre mineralized trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The hole intersected 11.5 metres (m) of 3.64 grams per tonne (gt) gold* in weathered mineralized saprolite from a quartz and gossan (oxidizedsulfide relicts-rich) ore zone.

The hole is 300 m north of Randy's Pit and 280 m north of the high-grade grab samples of up to 76.6 g/t gold reported in Sranan's new release dated July 31, 2025, where shafts were being excavated. Hole AP12-14 drilled by Iamgold in 2012 is nearby and also reported similar high-grade gold values and similar thicknesses in the saprolite, including an intersection of 13.5 m of 4.17 g/t gold1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Ms. Zara Kanji as Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board and management thank Ms. Kanji for her valuable contributions to the Company and wish her the very best in her current and future endeavors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials, the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America . These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals. Additional details can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02993242-6A1283793&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke , Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

(TheNewswire)

September 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ("Blue Lagoon" or the "Company") (CSE: BLLG,OTC:BLAGF; OTCQB: BLAGF; FSE: 7BL) is pleased to announce that the Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor ("MBBR") system at its Dome Mountain Water Treatment Plant is now ready for commissioning.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Capital Event Muskoka
Date: September 26-28, 2025
Venue: JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort, Minett, Ontario
Format: One-on-one meetings with investors
Registration: https://cem.ca/conference/muskoka-capital-event-2025/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Reinstatement to Quotation

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Battery Metals Investing

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

rare earth metals investing

Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

Energy Investing

Chemical assay confirms high-grade uranium

Base Metals Investing

Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu

Gold Investing

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

×