CARFAX: Top 10 Vehicles Targeted by Recent Catalytic Converters Thefts

Law enforcement warns there may be a surge in converter thefts stemming from increased value

New CARFAX data estimates more than 137,000 catalytic converters were stolen in 2025, with thousands more estimated stolen at the start of this year. Law enforcement warns thieves target these emission-control devices to get at the valuable precious metals they contain, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax)

Here are the Top Vehicles Most Frequently Targeted Nationwide:

  1. Ford F-150 pickup truck
  2. Hyundai Tucson SUV
  3. Ford Explorer SUV
  4. Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup truck
  5. Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck
  6. Chevrolet Traverse SUV
  7. Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickup truck
  8. Ford EcoSport SUV
  9. Ford Expedition SUV
  10. Chevrolet Trax SUV

"There are a wide range of vehicles impacted, and most of these are pickup trucks and SUVs, which tend to sit higher off the ground, making it easier for thieves to get in and out," said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief at CARFAX. "Experts also tell us that while thieves can make anywhere from $25-$300 for a standard catalytic converter, converters from hybrid vehicles can sell for up to $1,400 because they have even more of those precious metals inside."

Several factors may be contributing to continued catalytic converter thefts, including rising precious metal prices. Rhodium, one of the metals found in catalytic converters, has more than doubled in value over the past year, reaching about $11,000 per ounce in March. Prices today remain below the peak of roughly $30,000 per ounce reached in 2021.

Some law enforcement tells CARFAX they've seen a resurgence in catalytic converter thefts, including a recent incident in Maryland where the Sykesville Police Department confirmed at least two drivers were victimized just weeks ago. The trend comes as replacement costs can reach $3,000, particularly for motorists without comprehensive insurance coverage.

"Thieves stripped these catalytic converters in a matter of minutes, leaving the car owners to face thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket repair bills," said Cpl. Annelise Barrett of the Sykesville Police Department. "We are seeing a noticeable bump in these incidents, not only in our area, but in the surrounding cities as well."

To protect your vehicles, law enforcement recommends the following safety measures:

  • Park securely: Utilize a locked garage whenever possible.
  • Choose high-visibility areas: If parking outside, choose well-lit spaces with high foot traffic.
  • Upgrade security: Install motion-sensor lights and increase your vehicle alarm's sensitivity.
  • Install a physical deterrent: Consider adding a metal cage or lock around your catalytic converter. Thieves target easy opportunities; adding even a minor challenge can cause them to move on.
  • Make identification easier: If possible, engrave your VIN on the catalytic converter. If it is stolen, the VIN can help law enforcement, scrapyards, and pawn shops identify and recover the part.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

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