CARFAX Recognized as Top Workplace in Both of its U.S. Hub Cities

Recognition Driven by Employee Feedback and a Strong Workplace Culture

CARFAX has been named a Top Workplace in both of its U.S. hub cities, earning recognition from WTOP in Washington, D.C., and from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in Missouri. This honor marks the 12th time CARFAX has been recognized as a Washington Top Workplace, as well as the fifth consecutive year in Missouri, reflecting the company's continued commitment to fostering exceptional workplace culture.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax)

"Every day, our team is the driving force behind our mission to help millions of people," said Scott Fredericks, President of CARFAX. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace in both Virginia and Missouri is especially meaningful because these communities are our home. This recognition belongs to Team CARFAX for their passion, collaboration, and commitment to making CARFAX a place where people can grow, learn, and do their best work."

These awards, administered through the Energage Workplace Survey, are based on anonymous employee feedback evaluating key aspects of the workplace experience, including leadership, culture, and overall employee satisfaction. This marks the first year WTOP, the region's leading all-news radio station, has hosted the Washington program following more than a decade under The Washington Post.

"People have asked me many times whether I would leave CARFAX for anything, and my answer has always been 'no'," said Jamie Gladney, Senior Manager for Service Automation at CARFAX in the Missouri hub. "For the past 25 years, CARFAX has been more than just a place to work — it's a place where I've been able to help others, keep learning, and make a real difference. Team CARFAX isn't just a slogan, it's a mindset."

CARFAX is also preparing to move its headquarters to a new state-of-the-art space in Reston, Va., designed to strengthen teamwork, fuel innovation, and support the company's growth. At Reston Station, CARFAX will be part of a premier, transit-oriented development that brings together leading employers, modern amenities, and a connected community environment.

"I get to spend my workdays with smart, wonderful humans and balance it all with my other full-time gig as a parent; that makes choosing CARFAX a no-brainer," said Melissa Paloti, Director of Product Management at CARFAX. "I am also incredibly proud to work for a brand that is not only shaping an industry but also making the stressful and expensive process of buying a car much easier for consumers, every single day."

CARFAX remains committed to investing in its people through competitive benefits, career development, and a culture built for long-term success. For more information about careers at CARFAX, visit www.carfax.com/careers.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

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SOURCE CARFAX

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