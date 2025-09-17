CARFAX: Fall Is Most Dangerous Season For Car Accidents in the U.S.

The Season with the Most Accidents is Fall for 39 of 50 U.S. States

Next week, tens of millions of drivers will hit the roads during what CARFAX data shows is the most dangerous season to drive: Fall. While many may assume Winter would bring the most crashes, CARFAX analysis found that in 39 states, Fall accounted for the highest percentage of accidents compared to all other seasons.

States that saw the most crashes in the Fall include California , Texas , New York , Illinois , Georgia , North Carolina , Michigan , New Jersey , Massachusetts , Missouri , and Wisconsin .

"Seasonal shifts can bring new risks on the road, making this a good time to slow down, stay alert, and check for maintenance or open recalls to ensure the safety of the vehicle and everyone on the road," said Faisal Hasan, Vice President of Data Acquisition at CARFAX. " CARFAX has the most accident, damage, and service information that no one else has , offering these insights to keep drivers informed and one step ahead."

Consumers can get timely reminders through the CARFAX Car Care App , which alerts drivers to upcoming service and recalls, and locates trusted local repair shops.

Why does Fall have so many accidents? Experts call out these reasons:

  • Diminishing Daylight: Fall means shorter days and more time driving in the dark. Drivers are twice as likely to have an accident in the dark as they are in daylight. About half of all U.S. accidents happen in the dark, despite fewer drivers out after dusk, according to the National Safety Council. Less visibility also means slower reaction time.
  • Slick Surfaces: Tree debris and wet leaves on the roadway can pose a major risk. Braking on wet leaves can make a car travel more than twice as far as braking on a dry road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
  • Deer Danger: More deer crashes occur in the last few months of the year, due to mating season and migration, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Keep in mind, Winter is still hazardous, marking the season with the highest number of accidents in six states: Connecticut , Oklahoma , Vermont , New Hampshire , Montana , and North Dakota . By comparison, Summer sees the most accidents in Hawaii , Washington , and Oregon – while in Pennsylvania and Florida , the most dangerous season is Spring.

Drivers can prepare themselves by taking these steps:

  • Slow Down: Speed is a significant key factor in car accidents.
  • Keep a Constant Eye on Your Car's Maintenance:
    • Check Tire Pressure: Sudden temperature drops make tires lose air quickly. Check your tires monthly.
    • Add Winter Tires: Cold weather can harden the rubber, hurting traction.
    • Check the Car Battery: Cold weather reduces a battery's power, and it could fail.
    • Check Wiper Fluid Level: Slush from the road can be kicked up onto your windshield, making it hard to see. Carry an extra gallon in cold-weather months.
    • Check Wiper Blades: If the rubber has cracked or if there is debris under your blades, your wipers may leave streaks. Clear out the leaves and wipe down the blades with cleaning solution. If that doesn't work, install new blades.
  • Pack a Winter Survival Kit: Be ready if you wind up stranded. A kit should have water, a blanket, an ice scraper, durable food items, road flares, a phone charger, a flashlight, and first-aid supplies. Keep this kit in the car year-round.

Editor's note: To check your state and its most dangerous season, please contact Em Nguyen at emnguyen@carfax.com . Interviews with a Carfax expert are available anytime.

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post . Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-fall-is-most-dangerous-season-for-car-accidents-in-the-us-302558608.html

SOURCE CARFAX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.

Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

