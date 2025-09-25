CARFAX: EV and Hybrid Sales Surge as Federal Tax Credit Nears End

Overall Car Sales Remained Steady this Summer as EV and Hybrid Demand Accelerated
Car shoppers are racing to buy electric vehicles before time runs out. With the federal tax credit for new and used EVs and some plug-in hybrids set to expire at the end of September, CARFAX data shows EVs and hybrids are selling much faster than usual, even as their prices hold steady.
Now, EVs and hybrids are selling about 30% faster than they were at the start of the summer, according to CARFAX data. Over the same period, overall vehicle sales have remained mostly steady, despite analysis showing that overall vehicle sales trends typically align with EV and hybrid sales. This gap marks a major shift in consumer buying behavior, as EV and hybrid demand break from traditional sales patterns seen over the last few years.
"EV and hybrid sales are spiking, yet prices remain stable," said Patrick Olsen , Editor-in-Chief at CARFAX. "For shoppers considering a purchase, experts say now is the time to act."
The Inflation Reduction Act included EV and some plug-in hybrid incentives with a $7,500 tax credit for new models and $4,000 for used ones. This summer, Congress voted to eliminate the credits, setting Sept. 30 as the final day for eligible purchases to qualify.
Here are CARFAX's Top Tips to Help Navigate the Used EV & Hybrid Car Market:
- Do Your Research: Always check the CARFAX Vehicle History Report for accident history, service records, and past ownership.
- Know Your Budget: Explore financing options early and stay open to different makes and models that fit your price range.
- Take a Test Drive: Experience the performance, comfort, and features before buying.
- Ask Questions: Inquire about the car's history, pricing, recent repairs, upgrades, battery health, charging options, warranties, and accessories.
- Get an Inspection: Have a trusted mechanic do a pre-purchase inspection.
Data was analyzed from Carfax Car Listings and other sources that report to CARFAX. For the latest used car listings linked to a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, visit Carfax.com or get the CARFAX app to shop New & Used Cars.
