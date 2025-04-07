Carbonxt (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt (CG1) Managing Director Warren Murphy at the Ignite Investment Summit, 26-27 March 2025 Hong Kong

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that our Managing Director, Warren Murphy, will be presenting at the Ignite Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Thursday, March 27 at 12:00 PM HK time. Warren will showcase Carbonxt's cutting-edge carbon solutions, highlighting how the Company is driving sustainability and delivering value through advanced technology and eco-friendly innovation.

Carbonxt Group Limited is excited to be part of the Ignite Summit, a premier event that brings together innovative companies, investors, and industry leaders from across the globe.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1), licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1Cleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group


Keep reading...Show less

Purpose-built advanced carbon for healthier communities

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Download the PDF here.

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

HY25 Results Announcement

HY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Download the PDF here.

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Provaris

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Description

A recent analyst report from Longspur Clean Energy highlights Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1) progress in establishing a hydrogen and CO2 transport solution, alongside a strategic shift to a capital-light business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels and wind turbines under a bright sky at sunset.

AngloGold Completes Tropicana Renewables Project

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG)said on Monday (March 31) that with the completion of its Tropicana renewables project it has created the largest hybrid power system in Australia’s mining sector.

First introduced by AngloGold in June 2023, the renewables project is a partnership with Pacific Energy (ASX:PEA), which will integrate 61 megawatts of wind and solar generation capacity at the Tropicana development.

Tropicana is located in Western Australia roughly 1,000 kilometres east of Perth and is a joint venture between AngloGold and fellow gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Releases New Investor Presentation

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated its investor presentation to reflect the significant progress the Company has made in the execution of its strategy.

Investors can access the presentation on the Company's website at: https://cotec.ca/_resources/presentations/corporate-presentation.pdf?v=032602

Keep reading...Show less
Toyota logo.

Toyota Shares Hydrogen Roadmap, Highlighting On- and Off-Road Opportunities

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reinforced its commitment to hydrogen at the 2025 Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Seminar, laying out a roadmap for expanding its fuel cell technology across multiple industries.

Toyota executives used the event to highlight the company’s latest advancements in hydrogen-powered solutions, emphasizing their role in heavy-duty transport, power generation and industrial applications.

“We are collaborating with companies that would traditionally have been our competition to develop standards for hydrogen fueling connections and protocols, recognizing that an industry standard was of greater benefit than our own competitive advantage,” said Jay Sackett, chief engineer of advanced mobility, in his opening remarks at the event.

Keep reading...Show less
Bankruptcy papers.

Northvolt Files for Bankruptcy, Marking Setback for European Battery Industry

Northvolt, once hailed as Europe's battery manufacturing champion, has filed for bankruptcy in Sweden after failing to secure the financial support necessary to continue operations.

The company cited multiple factors for its collapse in a Wednesday (March 12) release, including rising capital costs, geopolitical instability, supply chain disruptions and shifting market demand.

The bankruptcy represents a significant setback for Europe's ambitions to establish a competitive battery sector against industry giants in China and South Korea. Northvolt had positioned itself as a cornerstone of European energy independence, aiming to build a vertically integrated supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

WA Gold Targets at Mystique

Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

resource investing

WA Gold Targets at Mystique

Gold Investing

Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy

Manganese Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Maganese Surges 82 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Hits Another New High, Then Takes Tariff Turmoil Blow

Nickel Investing

Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2025

×