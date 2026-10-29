CANTEX REPORTS SUCCESSFUL 2026 DRILL PROGRAM WITH INITIAL RESULTS INCLUDING A 14 METER INTERSECTION CONTAINING 4 METERS OF 29.45% LEAD-ZINC ON ITS 100% OWNED SILVER-LEAD-ZINC-GERMANIUM NORTH RACKLA PROJECT, YUKON

CANTEX REPORTS SUCCESSFUL 2026 DRILL PROGRAM WITH INITIAL RESULTS INCLUDING A 14 METER INTERSECTION CONTAINING 4 METERS OF 29.45% LEAD-ZINC ON ITS 100% OWNED SILVER-LEAD-ZINC-GERMANIUM NORTH RACKLA PROJECT, YUKON

www.cantex.ca

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD,OTC:CTXDF) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to report continued significant drill results from the Main Zone at its 100% owned North Rackla project in the Yukon.

Cantex Logo

Dr. Charles Fipke reports

Cantex is pleased to report continued significant drill results from the Main Zone at the North Rackla project, which increase the strike length (which remains open) to 2.67 kilometers. Germanium results for the mineralized intervals are forthcoming.

2026 Exploration Program Overview
Cantex has made substantial progress at North Rackla over the summer season. The 2026 drill program successfully completed 31 holes totaling over 8,000 metres:

  • Main Zone Extension: Fifteen holes targeted the Main Zone with the primary objective of extending the strike length of known mineralization to the northeast.
  • Regional Anomalies: The remaining 16 holes tested three regional anomalies targeting gold and associated base metals. Results for these holes are awaited.

High-Grade Results from the Discovery Sector
Initial assay results have been received for the first nine holes from the Main Zone. The most significant intercepts from this initial batch were drilled from pad MZ62N, where all four completed holes intersected mineralization.

Highlight intercepts include:

  • Hole YKDD26-356: Intersected a broad zone of 14.00 metres grading 10.99% lead-zinc and 17.0 g/t silver from 218.00 to 232.00 metres.
  • High-Grade Core: Within this broad interval, a spectacular high-grade zone returned 4.00 metres of 29.45% lead-zinc and 44.3 g/t silver from 218.00 to 222.00 metres.

The results from these holes are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Significant Drill Results from the Discovery Sector

Pad

Dip

Hole

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Silver
(g/t)

Lead +
Zinc
(%)

Lead
(%)

Zinc
(%)

Copper
(%)





MZ62N

-46

YKDD26-356

58.00

59.00

1.00

4.0

1.64

0.08

1.56

0.04


135.00

138.00

3.00

4.9

2.54

0.24

2.30

0.00


208.00

212.00

4.00

2.9

1.55

0.10

1.45

0.01


218.00

232.00

14.00

17.0

10.99

4.26

6.73

0.05

Including

218.00

222.00

4.00

44.3

29.45

12.35

17.10

0.08















-57

YKDD26-359

222.00

224.00

2.00

26.3

2.71

0.37

2.34

0.48

259.00

262.00

3.00

16.3

5.64

2.48

3.16

0.12




-66

YKDD26-361

225.00

227.00

2.00

6.4

4.14

0.63

3.51

0.03

230.00

232.00

2.00

7.2

2.00

0.98

1.02

0.03




-74

YKDD26-363

73.00

74.00

1.00

13.2

0.14

0.01

0.13

0.22

These holes expand the drill confirmed strike length of the Main Zone to 2.67 kilometers. Results from holes testing further strike length expansions are awaited.

Sample Preparation

The drill holes reported in this press release were drilled using HQ (63.5mm) diamond drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling and then divided into equal halves using a diamond saw on site. One half of the core was left in the original core box. The other half was sampled and placed into sealed bags which were in turn placed into larger bags closed with security seals prior to being transported to CF Mineral Research Ltd. in Kelowna, BC.

At CF Minerals the drill core was dried prior to crushing to -10 mesh. The samples, which averaged over 3kg, were then mixed prior to splitting off 800g. The 800g splits were pulverized to -200 mesh and a 250g split was sent for assay. Quality control procedures included running a barren sand sample through both the crusher and pulveriser between each sample to ensure no inter-sample contamination occurred. Silica blanks were inserted along with certified reference samples. These quality control samples were each inserted approximately every 20 samples.

ALS Chemex in Vancouver assayed the samples using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The 48 element ME-MS61 technique was used to provide a geochemical signature of the mineralization. Where lead or zinc values exceeded one percent the Pb-OG62 or Zn-OG62 techniques were used. These have upper limits of 20% lead and 30% zinc respectively. Samples with lead and zinc values over these limits were then analyzed by titration methods Pb-VOL70 and Zn-VOL50. Where silver samples exceeded 100 g/t the Ag-OG62 technique was used which has an upper limit of 1,500 g/t.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., the President and CEO of Cantex and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Dr. Charles Fipke, CM
Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks identified in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

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