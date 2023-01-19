BriaCell Announces Positive End of Phase II Meeting with the FDA for Bria-IMT Combination in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before financial markets open on February 9, 2023 .

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , CFO on February 9, 2023 , at 10:00 AM Eastern Time .

Shareholders can submit questions starting on February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET by visiting:
https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2023-q3.

The platform will close on February 8, 2023 , at 10:00 AM ET .

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 8, 2023 at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to acquire Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

