Market News Investing News
Canopy Growth Corporation will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 before financial markets open on February 9, 2022 . Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein CEO and Judy Hong Interim CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 9, 2022. Webcast Information A live ...

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 before financial markets open on February 9, 2022 .

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , Interim CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 9, 2022.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1522299&tp_key=2532dadd5d

Replay Information

A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2022 at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1522299&tp_key=2532dadd5d

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED , NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward‐looking statements and the forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward‐looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward‐ looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward‐looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-on-february-9-2022-301468405.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c5206.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy Growth WEED:CA CGC Cannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.

Keep reading... Show less
a dropper is withdrawing cannabis extract from a small glass container

Cannabis Extraction Market Growth Creates a Strong Investment Opportunity

Cannabis has gone from a banned, controlled substance to a multi-billion dollar industry in less than a decade. This has presented investors with a unique opportunity: to get in on the birth and development of a burgeoning industry. Experts estimated in 2020 that the global cannabis market will be worth US$146.4 billion by 2025, meaning there’s still plenty of growth to be had.

But while many investors focus on their favorite licensed producers or multi-state operators, another option is the tertiary markets that have formed in response to the popularity of cannabis legalization. One unique subset of the global cannabis market is the cannabis extracts market.

The extract market offers investors a strategic and profitable gateway into the cannabis market. Extracts are a byproduct of processed cannabis, which means they are heavily regulated and extractors must stay compliant with strict quality control guidelines. This alone creates a significant barrier to entry, and provides early movers with a moat.

Keep reading... Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints New Director of Marketing & Communications

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has appointed Denise Sabet to the key role of Director of Marketing & Communications, Mauro Pennella, President AGRIFORCE Brands announced recently.

Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts of AgriFORCE as the Company continues to expand its market reach around the world, driving the Company's integrated model and building the corporate portfolio of brands across multiple verticals.

Keep reading... Show less
The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

The Hash Corporation and Fritz's Cannabis Company Partner to Bring Hash Rosin Gummies to Ontario Consumers for the First Time

- Fritz's HashCo Hash Rosin Gummies Now Stocked at OCS -

The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that its new co-branded product with Fritz's Cannabis Company ("Fritz's"), a family owned and operated legacy market edibles producer, has received a listing from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series to be hosted virtually on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 .

Neena Bitritto-Garg , Citi's Biotech analyst, will host Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO of Numinus, for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET .

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Celebrates Completion of Statewide Retail Rebrand in Pennsylvania

Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries across the state will host event activations on Saturday, January 29

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29 . Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the celebration at each of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 1, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International) with conference ID: 10163013. Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163013/f0aaebb97c . A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×