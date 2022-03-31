Market NewsInvesting News

Appointments are part of Canopy's commitment to accelerate growth, further leverage its relationship with Constellation Brands, and drive execution against strategic priorities heading into Fiscal Year '23  Canopy Growth Corporation a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Judy Hong and Jonathan Di Tosto to its Executive Management Team,

Appointments are part of Canopy's commitment to accelerate growth, further leverage its relationship with Constellation Brands, and drive execution against strategic priorities heading into Fiscal Year '23

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Judy Hong and Jonathan Di Tosto to its Executive Management Team, along with the creation of four new strategic roles within its Senior Leadership Team.

Canopy Growth Announces Leadership Appointments (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Effective immediately, Judy Hong has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. With a proven financial and capital markets background built through more than 20 years of experience at Goldman Sachs & Co., Judy joined Canopy in 2019 as the Vice President of Investor Relations. Since arriving, Judy's deep knowledge of the consumer-packaged goods sector has helped shape Canopy's engagement with the financial community, as well as the Company's overall commercial strategy.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Jonathan Di Tosto to the Executive Management Team as the Company's new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Jonathan assumes the role of COO from Andrew MacCorquodale , who is building upon his five years of dedication to Canopy by transitioning into a strategic advisory role. Jonathan joined Canopy in May 2021 as Vice President, Supply Chain, where he has focused on optimizing Canopy's global supply chain organization. Prior to Canopy, Jonathan spent 16 years with George Weston Limited, most recently as VP, Planning & Logistics, where he was accountable for the end-to-end supply chain strategy, process, and execution throughout Canada and the U.S.

"As Canopy evolves, so does our leadership team and I'm pleased to welcome both Judy and Jonathan who have demonstrated their capabilities as leaders to drive our business forward," said David Klein , CEO, Canopy. "As we enter our new fiscal year and continue our focus on accelerating growth and advancing on our path to profitability, I feel strongly that we have the right team and strategy to realize our important ambitions for the benefit of our customers, team members, and shareholders.''

The new executive leaders join the Company at a pivotal time, as Canopy enters Fiscal Year '23 on Friday, April 1 st with a focus on continued discipline and execution against its strategic priorities, including further expanding Canopy's premium flower portfolio and growing overall premium share in Canada , scaling the Company's high-impact global brands like BioSteel and Storz and Bickel, and continuing to develop Canopy's U.S. THC ecosystem pre- and post-permissibility.

To support the continued advancement of Canopy's U.S. strategy, the Company has created four new strategic roles within the Senior Leadership Team. These roles will be led by seasoned executives who previously held leadership roles at Constellation Brands and bring with them a breadth of experience, perspective, and capabilities to help Canopy achieve its business goals in the U.S. cannabis market in four focused areas: commercial sales, marketing, operations, and strategic alliances.

"These roles were developed to leverage Constellation's well-established understanding of the U.S. market, established commercial relationships, and extensive operational capabilities," said Klein. "Accessing Constellation's world-class in-market expertise will allow Canopy to strengthen our competitive positioning as we continue to build a foundation for long-term success in the U.S. market."

The addition of these executive leaders illustrates the meaningful steps forward Canopy is taking to advance its core business objectives. The Company looks forward to providing additional insight into its strategy for Fiscal Year '23 and beyond during the Q4 and Fiscal Year '22 Financial Earnings Report in May.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ: CGC ) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2022:

BTIG Global Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 6 – April 7, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

investor figurine atop pile of coins

Is There a Buying Opportunity in Cannabis Stocks?

Cannabis stocks have had a difficult time in recent years. Is there a buying opportunity right now?

Some experts believe 2022 will be a period where investors who are betting on the long-term outlook for the cannabis industry can find affordable options.

Speaking about this topic with the Investing News Network (INN), Charles Taerk, president and CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, said he sees potential when it comes to US cannabis names — but not Canadian stocks.

Numinus Completes First MDMA Administration in PTSD Trial Sponsored by MAPS

Numinus Completes First MDMA Administration in PTSD Trial Sponsored by MAPS

Update marks the first MDMA-assisted therapy session at a Numinus clinic

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has advanced to the next implementation phase in the clinical trial "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPPUSX)" sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), by enrolling and dosing the first clinical trial volunteer in Canada .

Curaleaf Named to TIME's List of the World's 100 Most Influential Companies

The second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list honors companies making an extraordinary impact around the world

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, has been named on the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people that highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International). Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165081/f21bb7f3d8 . A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

Trulieve Caps Transformational Year with Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Record revenue of $938.4 million in 2021, up 80% year over year, and quarterly revenue of $305.3 million , up 36% sequentially
  • Industry leading U.S. retail network of 162 dispensaries, up 116% from 2020, supported by over 4.0 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity, up 107% from 2020, as of March 30, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . Results are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

2021 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights*
  • Revenue increased 80% year-over-year to $938.4 million in 2021.
  • Gross profit of $566.1 million and gross margin of 60.3% in 2021 compared to gross profit of $386.4 million and gross margin of 74.1% in 2020.
  • Adjusted gross profit of $621.4 million and adjusted gross margin of 66.2% in 2021 compared to adjusted gross profit of $389.9 million and adjusted gross margin of 74.8% in 2020.* The decline in adjusted gross margin is primarily attributable to strategic diversification into new lower margin markets and channels.
  • Net income of $18.0 million and adjusted net income of $123.4 million *, which excludes $105.4 million of non-recurring compensation, fair value of inventory step up, and transaction, acquisition and integration charges primarily associated with the Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $384.6 million , or 41.0% of revenue in 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $260.1 million , or 49.9% of revenue in 2020.*
  • Cash at year end of $234 million .
  • Raised $227 million in equity and $350 million in five year senior secured notes at 8% interest, representing industry leading terms for U.S. plant touching cannabis operators.
  • Welcomed two new members to the Board of Directors, which now includes four women representing half of the Board.
  • Closed seven total acquisitions valued at ~$1.5 billion in 2021 including Harvest and Keystone Shops. The Harvest acquisition closed in less than five months from the announcement, accelerating integration and optimization activities.
  • Added 84 dispensaries in 2021, increasing retail footprint by 112% to 159 retail locations nationwide at year end.
  • Added ~1.6 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity through organic growth and acquisitions in 2021, increasing capacity by 89% to over 3.5 million square feet at year end.
  • Commenced cultivation and retail operations in Massachusetts and West Virginia and received a notice of intent to award a Class 1 production license in Georgia .
  • Exited 2021 with operations in 11 states, with 30% of our retail locations outside of the state of Florida .

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

Q4 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights*
  • Revenue increased 81% in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 36% sequentially to $305.3 million .
  • Gross profit of $132.4 million and gross margin of 43.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to gross profit of $119.9 million and gross margin of 71.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted gross profit of $180.6 million and adjusted gross margin of 59.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted gross profit of $121.7 million and adjusted gross margin of 72.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.*
  • Net loss of $71.5 million and adjusted net income of $1.8 million *, which excludes $73.3 million of non-recurring fair value of inventory step up, and transaction, acquisition and integration charges primarily associated with the Harvest acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $100.9 million , or 33.0% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $81.4 million or 48.3% of revenue in the same period of the prior year.
  • Added 58 dispensaries in the fourth quarter including 49 acquired through Harvest and Purplemed, 9 opened in Florida , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia , and completed the relocation of two dispensaries in Florida .
  • Rebranded and reopened fourteen legacy Harvest dispensaries in Florida during October as required following the Harvest acquisition.
  • Released our inaugural ESG report, building upon the work done in our Sustainability Report in 2020.

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Events
  • Closed second tranche of private placement of 8% senior secured notes due October 2026 totaling $75 million .
  • Opened 3 new dispensaries in Boca Raton and Riverview, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania .
  • Completed the rebranding to Trulieve of 22 affiliated and acquired retail locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania .
  • Currently operate 162 retail dispensaries and over 4.0 million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the United States .
  • Acquired 64K square feet of operational indoor cultivation capacity in Arizona .
  • Expanded or entered into new branded partnerships with Connected, El Blunto, Khalifa Kush , and Miami Mango.
  • Announced a partnership with Survivor's Ethan Zohn as a brand ambassador for Momenta branded products.
  • Launched nationwide Supplier Diversity Initiative.
Management Commentary

"2021 was a phenomenal year for Trulieve, full of monumental achievements, punctuated by the completion of the Harvest acquisition," said Kim Rivers , Trulieve CEO. "We delivered another record year while making substantive progress toward achieving our long-term goals."

Rivers continued, "Our team built upon our established track record of success, further expanding our distribution network through our hub strategy while setting the stage for continued growth. In 2022 we expect to deliver improved performance as our efforts to optimize assets and teams across our platform provide meaningful contributions to our results."

Financial Guidance

Trulieve is introducing 2022 guidance with expected revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA* in the range of $450 million to $500 million . Based on our current forecasts, we expect to realize improved performance in the second half of 2022 relative to the first half of 2022.

Financial Highlights

Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended





(Figures in millions and % change based on these figures)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

change





Revenue

$

305.3

$

168.4

81%

$

938.4

$

521.5

80%



Gross Profit

$

132.4

$

119.9

10%

$

566.1

$

386.4

47%



Gross Margin %


43%


71%



60%


74%




Adjusted Gross Profit

$

180.6

$

121.7

48%

$

621.4

$

389.9

59%



Adjusted Gross Margin %


59%


72%



66%


75%




Operating Expenses

$

150.6

$

56.0

169%

$

369.2

$

168.1

120%



Operating Expenses %


49%


33%



39%


32%




Net Income (Loss)

$

(71.5)

$

3.0

---

$

18.0

$

63.0

-71%



Adjusted Net Income

$

1.8

$

41.8

-96%

$

123.4

$

120.5

2%



Diluted Shares Outstanding


145.1


119.4



146.8


118.3




EPS

$

(0.49)

$

0.03

---

$

0.12

$

0.53

-77%



Adjusted EPS

$

0.01

$

0.35

-97%

$

0.84

$

1.02

-18%



Adjusted EBITDA

$

100.9

$

81.4

24%

$

384.6

$

260.1

48%



Adjusted EBITDA Margin %


33%


48%



41%


50%




Analyst Event 2022

Trulieve will host an analyst event in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday June 7, 2022 . The event will include a guided facility tour and a public webcast presentation by management. In person attendance will be limited. Analysts interested in attending the event in person should contact investor relations for additional details.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 30 , 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time , to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Participants are asked to request the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

U.S. toll free: 1-844-824-3830
Canada toll free: 1-855-669-9657
International dial in: 1-412-542-4136

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/m21krRWnGKb

A powerpoint presentation is available at
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations

The Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 , is available on the SEC's website or at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-filings/annual-reports . The Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on its website at https://investors.trulieve.com/financial-information/quarterly-results . This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we supplement our results with non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, and adjusted cash flow from operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating results and financial performance. We believe these measures are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and can facilitate comparison to other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with GAAP financial performance measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found below. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Gross Profit GAAP

$

132.4

$

119.9

$

566.1

$

386.4



Gross Margin % GAAP


43%


71%


60%


74%



Add (Deduct) Impact of:











Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

38.0

$

1.0

$

41.2

$

1.0



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

10.2

$

0.9

$

14.0

$

2.6



Adjusted Gross Profit Non-GAAP

$

180.6

$

121.7

$

621.4

$

389.9



Adjusted Gross Margin % Non-GAAP


59%


72%


66%


75%



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Net Income (Loss) GAAP

$

(71.5)

$

3.0

$

18.0

$

63.0



Add (Deduct) Impact of:











Share-Based Compensation

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

4.2

$

0.0



Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

(0.2)

$

29.9

$

(0.2)

$

42.7



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

38.0

$

1.0

$

41.2

$

1.0



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

30.0

$

4.7

$

48.7

$

4.7



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

3.2

$

6.2

$

9.1



Impairment Intangible Assets

$

5.4

$

0.0

$

5.4

$

0.0



Adjusted Net Income Non-GAAP

$

1.8

$

41.8

$

123.4

$

120.5



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Earnings (Loss) Per Share GAAP

$

(0.49)

$

0.03

$

0.12

$

0.53



Add (Deduct) Impact of:











Share-Based Compensation

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.03

$

0.00



Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

0.00

$

0.25

$

0.00

$

0.36



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

0.26

$

0.01

$

0.28

$

0.01



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs

$

0.21

$

0.04

$

0.33

$

0.04



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.00

$

0.03

$

0.04

$

0.08



Impairment Intangible Assets

$

0.04

$

0.00

$

0.04

$

0.00



Adjusted Earnings Per Share Non-GAAP

$

0.01

$

0.35

$

0.84

$

1.02



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Net Income (Loss) GAAP

$

(71.5)

$

3.0

$

18.0

$

63.0



Add (Deduct) Impact of:











Interest Expense, net

$

14.1

$

3.7

$

34.8

$

20.2



Provision For Income Taxes

$

40.8

$

27.3

$

146.1

$

94.5



Depreciation and Amortization

$

28.3

$

4.0

$

48.1

$

12.6



Depreciation in COGS

$

9.7

$

4.1

$

24.1

$

11.5



EBITDA

$

21.3

$

42.2

$

271.0

$

201.8














Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

38.0

$

1.0

$

41.2

$

1.0



Integration and Transition Costs

$

22.9

$

0.0

$

25.6

$

0.0



Acquisition and Transaction Costs

$

1.5

$

4.7

$

15.8

$

4.7



Share-Based Compensation

$

7.0

$

0.6

$

13.4

$

2.8



Other Non-Recurring Expenses

$

5.2

$

0.0

$

6.8

$

0.0



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

3.2

$

6.2

$

9.1



Impairment and Disposal of Long-lived Assets

$

5.4

$

0.1

$

5.4

$

0.1



Non-Controlling Interest

$

0.5

$

0.0

$

0.5

$

0.0



Other Expense (Income), net

$

(0.8)

$

(0.1)

$

(1.1)

$

(2.1)



Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities - Warrants

$

(0.2)

$

29.9

$

(0.2)

$

42.7



Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP

$

100.9

$

81.4

$

384.6

$

260.1



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Cash Provided by Operating Activities

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP Adjusted cash provided by operating activities, for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities GAAP

$

(62.2)

$

26.8

$

12.9

$

99.6



Add (Deduct) Impact of:











Share-Based Compensation

$

0.0

$

0.0

$

4.2

$

0.0



Warrant Liability Adjustment

$

(0.2)

$

29.9

$

(0.2)

$

42.7



Inventory Step Up Fair Value

$

38.0

$

1.0

$

41.2

$

1.0



Transaction, Acquisition, and Integration Costs and NCI

$

30.0

$

4.7

$

48.7

$

4.7



Covid Related Expenses

$

0.2

$

3.2

$

6.2

$

9.1



Impairment Long-lived Assets

$

5.4

$

0.0

$

5.4

$

0.0



Adjusted Cash Provided by Operating Activities Non-GAAP

$

11.1

$

65.5

$

118.3

$

157.1



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company's expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022, its plans for expansion, the scope and timing of adoption of cannabis in the U.S. and potential acquisitions and expansion of the Company's operations.  Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

