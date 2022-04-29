Precious MetalsInvesting News

Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the " Company ") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan (together, the "Plans"), the Company granted today a total of 4,120,000 stock options ("Options") and 461,677 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company for period of five years at an exercise price of $0.14 per share. All Options vest as follows: one-third after six months from the grant date, one-third at 12 months from the grant date and one-third at 18 months from the grant date. All RSU's vest at one year from the grant date. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's Plans and applicable securities law hold periods.

The purpose of the Company's Plans is to promote greater alignment of interests between employees and shareholders, and to support the achievement of the Company's longer-term performance objectives, while providing a long-term retention element.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Struthers
CEO
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022 each of the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2022 were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

American Eagle Updates on Golden Gate Project

American Eagle Gold Corp. ( TSXV: AE ) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") has completed its inaugural scout drill program located at its Golden Gate property, within the Cortez Trend and adjacent to Barrick's Goldrush mine. Drilling focused on the Northern Cortez (GG21-001) and Southern Cortez targets (GG21-002), located in the footwall of the Cortez Fault zone, 10km southeast of Barrick's Cortez Hills mine and 5km southwest of Barrick's Goldrush mine

While no significant gold mineralization was encountered, the Company is encouraged by having identified deep alteration analogous to Barrick Gold's Goldrush, Fourmile, and Cortez Hills projects next door. The drill core from GG21-001 was geologically logged in detail and photographed and sampled for gold and multi-element geochemical analysis. Drilling at hole GG21-002 was challenging due to difficult drilling conditions and supply chain issues. Despite the technical problems, the target concept for GG21-002 remains valid and requires full drill testing. Therefore, GG21-002 will be re-entered and deepened upon sourcing a reverse circulation rig to test for lower plate rocks and mineralization.

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX: TMR, TSXV: TMRR, OTC: TMRFF) has released its quarterly cash flow.

Quarterly Activities Report March 2022

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. (“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR,TSXV:TMRR,OTC:TMRFF) reports on its activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2022 (the “Quarter”).

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) has released its quarterly cash flow.

