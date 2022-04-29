Candelaria Mining Corp. announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and restricted share unit plan the Company granted today a total of 4,120,000 stock options and 461,677 restricted share units to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company for period of five years at an exercise price of $0.14 per share. All Options ...

CAND:CA