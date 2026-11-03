Canagold Drills 79.3 g/t Gold and 8.76% Antimony over 1.96 m; Within 4.62 m Averaging 37.7 g/t Au and 4.57% Sb

Canagold Drills 79.3 g/t Gold and 8.76% Antimony over 1.96 m; Within 4.62 m Averaging 37.7 g/t Au and 4.57% Sb

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received from four additional holes include:

  • 37.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 4.57% antimony ("Sb") over 4.62 m from 489 m down hole in NP26-10A, including:

    • 79.3 g/t Au and 8.76% Sb over 1.96m, and

    • 145.7 g/t Au and 18.57% Sb over 0.66m

  • 21.1g/t Au and 0.66% Sb over 9.44m from 250.4 m down hole in NP26-11, including:

    • 37.2 g/t Au and 1.29% Sb over 4.88 m and

    • 42.3 g/t Au and 5.81% Sb over 0.84 m

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM,OTC:CRCUF) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") announces assay results from four additional drill holes completed as part of its recently concluded 14-hole resource infill and expansion drilling program targeting the high-grade gold and antimony zone at its 100%-owned New Polaris Gold Project (the "Project"), located in northwestern British Columbia ("BC"), approximately 100 kilometres ("km") south of Atlin, BC, and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.

"The consistency of high-grade gold and antimony intercepts we have encountered throughout our drilling program is particularly encouraging," said Catalin Kilofliski, CEO of Canagold. "We are now seeing multiple high-grade intervals across successive drill holes, demonstrating the continuity and potential scale of this mineralization. Importantly, most of these intercepts fall outside our current mineral resource model and mine plan, highlighting a significant opportunity to expand the high-grade gold and antimony resources at New Polaris. These results continue to reinforce our confidence in the project's substantial growth potential and the opportunity to further enhance its already robust economics."

DRILL ASSAY HIGHLIGHTS

This news release contains assay results received from four additional holes (NP26-10A, NP26-11, NP26-12 and NP26-13) of the recently completed 14-hole, 7,277 m resource infill and expansion drilling program at New Polaris, which was designed to further define and expand the high-grade antimony mineralization identified at New Polaris, while also evaluating its potential to contribute to the Project's gold resources (see Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 1).

Complete assay results are presented in Table 1. Drill hole locations and orientations are listed in Table 2. Drill intercepts shown are core length, as insufficient drilling and modelling has taken place to determine the true dip and strike orientation of the veins being intercepted.

The drilling program has been completed with 7,277 m drilled in 14 holes, which have intersected multiple zones of mineralization in this area.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11878/322159_c83fd61714b88912_001.jpg

FIGURE 1: New Polaris 2026 drilling - antimony-gold mineralization and significant intercepts (section looking east).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11878/322159_c83fd61714b88912_001full.jpg

Table 1: Drill assay results for New Polaris drill holes NP26-10A, NP26-11 and NP26-13.
Drillhole ID
From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb %
NP26-10A
489.00 493.62 4.62 37.7 4.57

including 490.24 492.2 1.96 79.3 8.76

and 490.24 490.90 0.66 145.7 18.57
NP26-11
250.41 259.85 9.44 21.1 0.66

Including 250.42 255.30 4.88 37.2 1.29

and 254.46 255.30 0.84 42.3 5.81
NP26-11
405.15 408.00 2.85 14.4 0.05
NP26-13
287.8 296.44 8.64 5.4 0.01

 

Table 2: Drill hole collar locations, orientations and depths. Negative dips point down.
Drillhole ID Easting (UTM NAD83) Northing (UTM NAD83) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m)
NP26-10A 579330 6507077 30.0 110.4 -81.5 520
NP26-11 579322 6507110 30.5 29.0 -85.8 426
NP26-12 579330 6507077 30.0 29.6 -88.5 325
NP26-13 579330 6507077 30.0 123.0 -87.3 339

 

Note: Due to drilling difficulties drill holes NP26-12 and NP26-13 were abandoned prior to reaching the targeted mineralization.

ABOUT NEW POLARIS PROJECT

The New Polaris Gold Project is 100%-owned by Canagold and is located in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 100 km south of Atlin, BC, and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The recently completed 14-hole, 7,277 m drilling program targeted the high-grade gold and antimony zone at the Project.

Technical Reports

The New Polaris mineral resource is contained within an updated resource report prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services in the format prescribed by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on June 30, 2023.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Garry Biles, P.Eng., President & COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance (QA) - Quality Control (QC)

Drill core is geologically logged to identify the gold mineralized zones that are allocated unique sample number tickets and marked for cutting using a purpose-built diamond blade rock saw. Half core samples are collected in labelled bags and the other half remains in the original core box stored on site. Quality control (QC) samples including certified reference material standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence at intervals of one in ten on a rotating basis to monitor laboratory performance and provide quality assurance (QA) of the assay results. Several sample bags are transported together in rice bags with unique numbered security tags attached and labelled with Company and lab contact information to ensure sample security and chain of custody during shipment to the lab.

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Canagold personnel. MSA Laboratories' quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

ABOUT Canagold Resources Ltd.

Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company dedicated to advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility, permitting, and production stages. Additionally, Canagold aims to expand its asset base by acquiring advanced projects, positioning itself as a leading project developer. With a team of technical experts, the Company is poised to unlock substantial value for its shareholders.

"Catalin Kilofliski"
Catalin Kilofliski
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, visit our website at www.canagoldresources.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski
Chief Executive Officer
Email: catalin@canagoldresources.com
Tel: (604) 685-9700

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322159

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CCM:CCtsx:ccmgold investing
CCM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canagold Resources Ltd.

Canagold Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold, Silver — Stack on Weakness, "Ultimate Game Changer" Ahead

Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shares his perspective on recent declines in gold and silver, saying that while prices can still go lower, ultimately the math will work out in favor of precious metals and send them to much higher levels. "Gold's just gold. It just sits there.... Keep Reading...
Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Tavi Costa: Gold Price Takes a Hit — 3 Reasons Why, What's Next

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, weighs in on recent price declines in gold and silver, emphasizing that bottoming is a process that won't happen immediately. In his view, that setup makes the metals more appealing than copper, which has held onto its gains. "I think that the catch-up trade... Keep Reading...
Dana Samuelson, silver bars.

Dana Samuelson: Gold, Silver Prices Drop — Next Support Levels to Watch

Last week silver and gold fell below US$50 per ounce and US$4,000 per ounce, respectively, and Dana Samuelson president of American Gold Exchange, believes the bottom may not yet be in. Speaking a day before those declines, he said lower prices are an economic signal to watch. Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver CEO Derek Iwanaka.

Prince Silver: Maiden Resource Estimate in 2027, Manganese Upside

In an interview with the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTCQX:PRNCF) CEO Derek Iwanaka said the company is targeting a maiden resource estimate for its flagship Prince silver project in Nevada, scheduled for early 2027. He also discussed... Keep Reading...
US flag over gold bars, red descending line and green stock market numbers.

Peter Schiff: Gold’s Slide Rests on Bet the Fed Can’t Deliver

The gold price fell to a one year low on Friday (October 30) as a drop in tech stocks pressured precious metals. According to Reuters, falling tech stocks may have prompted investors to sell gold to cover losses elsewhere in the market. Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) analysts suggested precious metals... Keep Reading...
Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin floating over stacked gold bars with glowing red lights.

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

Junior gold stocks are seeing heightened interest in 2026 despite volatility in the gold price, which reached a new record high of nearly US$5,600 per ounce during the first quarter.The gold price may have fallen to the US$4,000 level in the second and third quarters, but plenty of upside... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Upsizes LIFE Offering

Juno Industries Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Questcorp Mining Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in North Island Copper Project

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

Related News

energy investing

Standard Uranium Upsizes LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in North Island Copper Project

silver investing

Trinity Silver Shares Drilling Updates at Nueva Chañarcillo and El Nevado Projects in Chile

graphite investing

Graphite One Secures Final Ohio Air Permit, Targets 2028 Sales

uranium investing

Myriad Uranium Closes Los Altares Deal in Argentina

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Talks Ease Supply Fears, Cameco Weighs In on AI Power Demand

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th