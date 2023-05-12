INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRICanadian North Resources is advancing their Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut with a 20,000 metre drill program this year. They plan to assess the lithium potential of the property in addition to its other clean energy minerals. The company is focusing on domestic exploration and recognizes the importance of sourcing green metals closer to home. Investors interested in mining and domestic investment opportunities should keep an eye on Canadian North Resources.

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI)

https://cnresources.com/

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Canadian North Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)), a Canadian mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Canadian North Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Canadian North Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "CNRSF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Qualification for OTCQX requires the Company to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The acceptance by OTCQX is a significant milestone for the Company, as it opens the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors in US, while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the company.

Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of An Investor Relations Corporation and grant of Stock Options

Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of An Investor Relations Corporation and grant of Stock Options

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Paradox Public Relations Inc. (the "Paradox Agreement"), dated May 5, 2023, to access the investment community proprietary database and contracts maintained by Paradox for marketing purposes and organize physical or online road showspresentations with interested parties, including financial advisors, bankers, institutional sales, analysts, brokers, funds, family offices and others.

"We will work with Paradox to enhance our investor relations efforts and increase our visibility in the investment community," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company, "We anticipate that their expertise and connections would help the Company to improve the market performance and achieve a fair market value for our shareholders."

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and the Change of the Treasurer

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and the Change of the Treasurer

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

"Canadian North Resources has accomplished a lot since it successfully listed on TSX Venture Exchange last year." said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO, " The Company raised over $32 million for exploration; updated and confirmed a high-grade and enlarged mineral resource of base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and PGM (palladium and platinum) at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd ." filed by the Company on Sedar.com, July 13, 2022); and have since diamond drilled 18,144 meters in 68 holes to significantly extend the mineralized zones outside the mineral resource model."

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada                                                             

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada                                                             

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has opened the field camp and commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake Project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas totaling 253.8 km 2 .

"We have started another 20,000-meter drilling campaign in 2023 after successfully completing 18,144 meters in 2022 on the Ferguson Lake Project," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President and CEO. "We will continue to focus on the drill testing of high-grade base metal and PGM targets along the 15-km-long main mineralized horizon, to expand and up-grade the mineral resources. Moreover, we will examine the lithium potential of the extensively outcropped pegmatites identified over the Ferguson Lake property."

Teck Completes Plan of Arrangement Introducing a Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, each Class A common share was acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares are identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

Teck Announces Regulatory Approval for the Zafranal Project

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Zafranal copper project in Peru has received regulatory approval from SENACE, Peru´s National Service of Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments. Zafranal is a highly competitive, mid-sized copper-gold development project located in the porphyry copper belt of Southern Peru in the Arequipa Region. The deposit is owned by Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. ("CMZ"), of which Teck owns 80% and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("MMC") owns 20%.

"Regulatory approval of the Zafranal Project is an important step forward in our strategy to grow our copper business and unlock significant value for shareholders," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "Zafranal will be a low-cost, long-life operation, and is a key part of Teck's industry-leading pipeline of high-quality, low-cost copper assets in well-established mining jurisdictions in the Americas."

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of RG Copper Corp. (" RG Copper ") pursuant to a share exchange agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") dated May 10, 2023 (the " Acquisition ").

RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project (the " Underlying Option Agreement ").

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million .

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Exploration to commence immediately at Romana West, including ground geophysics and an initial 25-30 drill hole program

  • Potential to extend the current 1,200m strike-length of the La Romana mineralization a further 800- 1,000m to the west

  • Surface access agreement allows exploration to also commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana North

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that a surface access agreement has been reached clearing the way for exploration and drilling to commence immediately on the Romana West target. The Romana West target is on-strike from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . The agreement also provides access to several other large untested gravity and heliborne-electromagnetic (HEM) targets within Escacena.

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Varshney, the Company's current President and CEO, as Corporate Secretary of the Company, and Khalid Naeem as CFO of the Company, effective May 1, 2023

