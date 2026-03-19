Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TUF

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TUF

Trading resumes in:

Company: Honey Badger Silver Inc. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: TUF 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 2:30 PM 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/19/c1443.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Honey Badger Silver Inc.TUF:CCtsxv:tufsilver investing
TUF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Keep Reading...
Vox Royalty Announces Inclusion in MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Vox Royalty Announces Inclusion in MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)(TSX:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns-focused mining royalty and streaming company, is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index ("MVGDXJ"), the underlying... Keep Reading...
Ted Butler, silver bars.

Ted Butler: Silver Blow-Off Top Years Away, How to Play Volatility

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler shares his thoughts on where the silver price will go next after running into triple digits and then pulling back. He expects a period of consolidation, but emphasized that the white metal's bull run isn't over. "I maintain that we are still relatively early in... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-01 of 3.83% CuEq Over 22.65 Meters (39.52 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 0.99% Cu, 2.25% Pb, 1.61% Zn) and 4.33% CuEq Over 17.65 Meters (42.5 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au, 1.2% Cu, 2.62% Pb, 2.05% Zn) Including 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag Over 13.00 Meters

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-01 at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC).WD-25-01 HIGHLIGHTS:DDH WD-25-01 was... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, explains why he expects gold and silver prices to retest January's highs, noting that he sees investors beginning to rotate away from the tech sector and toward commodities. "My suggestion is don't get off the horse, right?" he... Keep Reading...
Silver bars on shiny metallic surface.

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

Silver mining companies are being supported by a silver price bull run in 2026. After climbing through 2025, silver broke its all-time high set in 1980 in October before reaching a new high of US$121.62 per ounce on January 29.The factors driving the metal's rise remain, most notably tightening... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson.

Brixton Metals Targets High-grade Silver and Copper in BC and Ontario

Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQB:BBBXF) Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson revealed that following drilling commencement at Langis, the company is seeking to advance all its assets. Its flagship project, Thorn, is located in Northwest BC, and assays from recent sampling returned... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Juggernaut Exploration Closes Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$11.5M

Related News

gold investing

America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care

gold investing

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

gold investing

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

energy investing

IPO ETFs in Focus as Renaissance Fund Adds New Listings

energy investing

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Closes Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$11.5M