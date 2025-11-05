Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SOMA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SOMA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Soma Gold Corp.

TSX Symbol: SOMA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/05/c8942.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

