Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PNTR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Pantera Silver Corp. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: PNTR 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/05/2026 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/04/c9835.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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