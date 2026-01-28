Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MGG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MGG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Minaurum Silver Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MGG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:00 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

minaurum-gold-incmgg-cctsxv-mgggold-investing
MGG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Minaurum Gold Inc.

Minaurum Gold Inc.

Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Hamak Strategy (LSE: HAMA)

Purchase of Bitcoin and Gold Bullion

Hamak Strategy Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF) a company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with A Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announces the acquisition of Bitcoin and gold bullion as part of its broader capital allocation and treasury management... Keep Reading...
Richmond Hill Resources (AIM:RHR)

Fundraise and update re Martello Gold Project

Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that the Company has raised gross proceeds of £600,000 through a placing of 23,077,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.6 pence per new ordinary share (the "Issue Price") (the "Placing"). In addition,... Keep Reading...
Raptor Metals

Change of Company Name and ASX Code

Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) (formerly Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS)), advises that, following the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 7 November 2025 at which Shareholders approved the change of Company name from Eastern Metals Limited to Raptor Metals Ltd, the Australian Securities and... Keep Reading...
Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold's latest price activity, saying the metal is still "nowhere near a top." In his view, its long-term drivers remain in place, and two new ones have now emerged.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Redmoor - Continuation of High-Grade Tungsten and Identification of High-Grade Tin Zones

Purchase of Bitcoin and Gold Bullion

Fundraise and update re Martello Gold Project

Change of Company Name and ASX Code

Related News

tungsten-investing

Redmoor - Continuation of High-Grade Tungsten and Identification of High-Grade Tin Zones

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Closes Second and Final Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering, with a $12.5 Million Investment from Jupiter Asset Management

rare-earth-investing

Rare Earths 2040 Outlook: Australia’s Place in the Ex-China Market

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Five-Fold Increase in Solar Glass Offtake with Sengi Solar from 20,000 to 100,000 Tonnes per Year Priced at USD 750 per Tonne

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report