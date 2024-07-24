Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DIAM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Star Diamond Corporation

TSX Symbol: DIAM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/24/c5844.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT REVISED MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE EXHIBITS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE

TOTAL INDICATED: 72 MILLION CARATS, TOTAL INFERRED: 15 MILLION CARATS

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT INTEREST IN BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

TSX: DIAM

 Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a definitive agreement dated July 11, 2024 the Corporation has acquired the interest of Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") (TSXV: CTM) in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project") in north central Alberta Canada . Upon closing Star Diamond will hold 100% of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited

Lulo Recovers 19 5 Carat Type IIa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) (“Lucapa” or the “Company”) and its Lulo Alluvial Mine partners, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas are pleased to announce the recovery of a 195 carat Type IIa diamond from Lulo.

FORT À LA CORNE PROJECT - RIO TINTO PROJECT EVALUATION: ACHIEVEMENTS AND CONFIRMATIONS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond") is pleased to provide a review of the work completed by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") on the Fort à la Corne Project ("FalC Project"). From June 2017 until June 2022 RTEC pursued extensive exploration and evaluation analysis on two fronts at the FalC Project:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 1, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

A large diamond on a black background.

Lucapa to Divest Stake in Mothae Diamond Mine After Mixed Q1 Results

Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) has announced a strategic decision to divest its 70 percent stake in the Mothae mine in Lesotho as part of a broader plan to streamline its operations and focus on core assets.

The Tuesday (May 15) decision comes after the release of the company's first quarter production and sales report at the end of April. In it, Lucapa outlines both achievements and challenges across its diamond operations.

In Q1, the company’s Lulo mine in Angola sold 8,746 carats, generating US$9.4 million in revenue.

×