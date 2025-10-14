Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DEC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DEC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Decade Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DEC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

