Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production


Canadian Critical Minerals (TSXV:CCMI,OTCQB:RIINF) advances two copper projects in tier 1 mining jurisdictions in Canada. The main project is the 100 percent-owned Bull River Mine near Cranbrook, British Columbia with a mineral resource of 135 million pounds (Mlbs) copper. CCMI also owns a 34 percent interest in the Thierry mine at Pickle Lake, Ontario, which has a mineral resource base containing 1.3 billion pounds (Blbs) copper with other metals, including nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

CCMI plans to restart the Bull River mine and return it to production. The company is currently securing permits to restart the mine at its designed capacity of 700 tons per day (tpd). In the meantime, CCMI has begun selling pre-concentrated copper, gold and silver ore from the surface stockpiles at Bull River through an ore purchase agreement with New Afton.

In April 2024, the company transported 362 wet metric tons (wmt) of mineralized material to New Afton and received a payment of US$72,445 for the shipment. The sale of stockpiles should provide near-term cash flow, which will be used to restart the Bull River mine. The current stockpile at Bull River is estimated at 180,000 tons (or 6.14 Mlbs copper equivalent) valued at approximately C$30 million.

Bull River Mine

The Bull River project is near Cranbrook, British Columbia and comprises 21 mineral claims covering an area of 10,285 hectares. It is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads, as well as being connected to the BC Hydro hydroelectric power grid. Bull River was a producing mine from 1971 to 1974.

Company Highlights

  • Canadian Critical Minerals is a Canada-based exploration and development company focused on the battery and critical minerals space.
  • Two advanced Copper projects in Canada – the 100 percent owned Bull River mine in British Columbia and a 34 percent interest in the Thierry mine in Ontario.
  • Focused on restarting the past-producing Bull River mine, currently under care and maintenance.
  • The mine has a current surface stockpile, which is generating revenue for the company, estimated at 180,000 tons (or 6.14 Mlb copper equivalent), valued at ~C$30 million.
  • The Thierry Project is a past-producing copper and nickel mine with excellent infrastructure and year-round access. The current mineral resource estimate indicates 1.3 billion pounds of copper.
  • Thierry mine has a PEA study indicating after-tax NPV @6 percent of C$488 million with an IRR of 36 percent.
  • Given its 34 percent interest in Thierry mine, CCMI can benefit from any positive assay results from the drilling program at Thierry mine completed last year and future exploration.
  • Copper remains in a long-term secular bull market. The demand for copper is forecast to exceed the current supply. CCMI, with its two advanced copper projects, is well positioned to benefit from future growth opportunities.

This Canadian Critical Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Canadian Critical Minerals (TSXV:CCMI,OTCQB:RIINF) to receive an Investor Presentation

CCMI:CA
Canadian Critical Minerals
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals


Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 74m @ 1.0 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 2

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report further shallow, wide gold intercepts from diamond holes at BD Target 2 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Lynette Zang, gold bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Lynette Zang, founder and CEO Zang Enterprises, shared her thoughts on gold and silver prices in 2024, explaining how more and more people globally are turning to precious metals to safeguard their wealth.

"That gives me tremendous hope, because that's who we need to wake up to what's happening. They're starting to buy gold, and that thrills me," she told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"If we can get even 3 percent of the public to have a quiet revolution and convert their fiat money into sound money — physical gold and physical silver — it's all you have to do for a quiet revolution (and) to have a seat at the table."

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report").

"Our 2023 Sustainability Report outlines Wheaton's commitment to embed ESG considerations in our decision-making processes and business operations, by upholding industry-leading best practices and focusing on investing in communities to drive positive outcomes," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The mining industry is critical to a low-carbon future and socio-economic development, and our precious metals streaming business model plays an integral role by providing capital to companies who demonstrate responsible mining practices. At Wheaton, we remain committed to enhancing the sustainability of our industry with a focus on creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson.

Piche Resources Poised to Supply North American, Western European Utilities, Exec Says

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson stressed the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions to ensure security. Citing the company’s promising assets in Australia and Argentina, he said Piche will play an important role in the critical metals supply chain.

“We saw both China and Russia politicise or militarise their commodities … I think that's created an enormous awareness (for) the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions (and) ensuring security (of supply),” he said.

“Being a company that has critical metals and energy in locations like Australia and Argentina, if we can supply the quantities, the volume within the first quartile of costs, we will be a very attractive supplier to North American and Western European utilities.”

Keep reading...Show less
Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting held today were duly passed

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Critical Minerals
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

×