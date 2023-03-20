Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Touts "Massive" Opportunities for Battery Metals in North America
“We're in the right place … right people, right resource. And we can do it quite well,” Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa said.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) CEO Frank Basa sees massive opportunities in the battery metals market and believes North America is well positioned to develop a domestic supply chain for these critical minerals.
“I think the battery metals are not going to go away. Quebec and Ontario are safe jurisdictions globally. And I think a lot of support will come from the government. It's a good fit for us,” Basa said.
The chief executive said Canada in particular has all the right ingredients to develop the resources needed for global electrification and decarbonization, including sound infrastructure and a stable and supportive government.
Watch the full interview with Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Canada Silver Cobalt Works in order to help investors learn more about the company. Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Canada Silver Cobalt Works and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1978.66
|+2.12
|Silver
|22.53
|+0.16
|Copper
|3.96
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|67.55
|-0.09
|Heating Oil
|2.56
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.25
|+0.03
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Cobalt Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.