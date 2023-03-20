SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Touts "Massive" Opportunities for Battery Metals in North America

Cobalt Investing

“We're in the right place … right people, right resource. And we can do it quite well,” Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa said.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) CEO Frank Basa sees massive opportunities in the battery metals market and believes North America is well positioned to develop a domestic supply chain for these critical minerals.

“I think the battery metals are not going to go away. Quebec and Ontario are safe jurisdictions globally. And I think a lot of support will come from the government. It's a good fit for us,” Basa said.

The chief executive said Canada in particular has all the right ingredients to develop the resources needed for global electrification and decarbonization, including sound infrastructure and a stable and supportive government.

Watch the full interview with Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa above.

