The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it is planning an airborne VTEM Plus geophysical survey at its Lowney-Lac Edouard property south of the historical Lac Edouard Ni-Cu-Co mine in Central Quebec.
The property is of particular interest to the technical team due to several important factors:
1) The significant regional gravity anomaly that was identified by a previous airborne SGL survey (please see Figure 2).
2) The positive geological context, including a favorable lithological unit that appears to correlate with the gravity anomaly.
3) The sediment lake samples that returned elevated nickel and copper, which appears to also correlate with the gravity anomaly (please see Figure 3).
4) The proximity to the old Lac Edouard Ni-Cu-Co past producing mine.
The VTEM survey will be completed via helicopter by Geotech, is a global leader in technological innovation for airborne geophysical survey mapping, interpretation and analysis. The Company intends to identify near surface conductors which will help guide the field work this summer. The VTEM survey and field work will help provide a better understanding of the area and hopefully lead to a drill program. In addition, the property is bordered by several other large companies such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada and Brunswick Exploration Inc. (please see Figure 1).
Figure 1: Property location map showing the Company claim package and the surrounding companies.
Figure 2: Property location and location of gravity anomaly.
Figure 3: Property location and heat map showing elevated Copper and Nickel values from the sediment samples.
"We believe that a VTEM survey will provide the necessary information to better understand the property. Based on what we have so far, this property has great potential and fits within our objective to become an important supplier of battery metals material to the EV market. The fact that we have big players surrounding us shows that we're in the right location," states Matt Halliday, P.Geo., President, COO and VP Exploration.
Qualified person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., a member of the Québec Order of Engineers, and is a qualified person in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 standards.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 10,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it will be exploring in 2022.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding future financings, if any, pursuant to the short form base shelf prospectus referred to above, and comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Click here to connect with Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) to receive an Investor Presentation
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW, OTCQB:CCWOF, FWB:4T9B) is a dual-focus silver and battery metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) exploration/development company with operations in Northern Ontario and Quebec.
These metals are all classified as energy metals involved in the electrification trend underway around the world and they will continue to be in demand for many years to come.
The Company has two major projects underway – Castle East and Graal – with exciting announcements in the coming weeks/months.
Upcoming Catalysts:
Fast-Tracking Silver Production (with cobalt by product)
Canada Silver Cobalt is following a fast-track development model towards producing silver along with battery metal cobalt as a byproduct – both 'energy' metals needed to advance the world's alternative energy future.
Instead of the traditional route taken by mining companies to stretch out development over many years in a series of steps – exploration drilling, then resource studies, then engineering studies, followed by permitting – Canada Silver Cobalt is doing all of these at the same time in what it describes as “real time" mine development.
As the Company conducts its drill program to increase resource estimates at its spectacular high-grade silver-cobalt deposit at Castle East, it also is doing the environmental studies and preparing the applications for permits to construct a ramp down to the 500-meter level in order to extract the very high-grade silver-cobalt it has discovered there. The Company is also working on the engineering for the ramp and organizing contractors for constructing the ramp when the permits are received. Once the high-grade material is extracted, the Company can use its 100% owned “mini-mill" facility nearby which during past mining in the area produced as much as 2.5 million ounces of silver annually for mining companies when it operated as a government facility in the 1900s.
If all goes well, Canada Silver Cobalt could be producing enough silver within two years to pay for the ramp construction in a very short time frame and also fund additional exploration/development of its properties. The Company is also working on optimizing its proprietary, environmentally-compliant Re-2Ox extraction process technology which has been proven in lab tests to produce cobalt sulphate (and nickel and copper sulphates) in line with the strict specifications manufacturers require for EV batteries.
The Company also has other initiatives underway that will advance its position in the precious and battery metals market including exploration of gold properties in Ontario and nickel-copper-cobalt properties in northern Quebec.
More information below and at the Company's website and in the Company's investor presentation at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B) has 100% ownership of the past-producing silver-cobalt Castle mine and the 78 sq. km Castle Property with strong exploration upside in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver Camp of Northern Ontario.
The Company's recent acquisition of the Temiskaming Testing Laboratories in Cobalt, Ontario, the only facility in the Northern Ontario Silver-Cobalt District that combines bullion pouring, bulk sampling, commercial assaying and e-waste processing, makes Canada Silver Cobalt a vertically integrated leader in Canada's Silver-Cobalt heartland.
This facility will also become the new home of Canada Silver Cobalt's 100 percent-owned Re-2OX Process, an environmentally friendly solution for producing technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations.
The company recently announced that it has engaged SGS Canada's Lakefield Testing Facility to design a Re-2Ox pilot plant which will eventually be located at the TTL facility. It has also contracted with SGS to test the Re-2Ox process for battery recycling.
A notable highlight of recent drilling on the property is the discovery in the Castle East Robinson Zone of massive native silver grades of up to 89,853 silver (2,621 oz/ton) over 0.3 meters, with intercepts also showing cobalt grades up to 2.2% Co. Further drilling has greatly expanded the potential scale of the discovery.
On May 28, 2020, the company announced a sizeable Maiden Inferred Resource estimate of 7.6 million ounces of high-grade silver grading an extraordinary 8,582 g/t (250.2 oz/ton) silver the highest grade silver resource in the world. The company plans to upwardly revise this resource estimate in Q1 2022 based on the 60,000-meter drill program underway and the discovery of seven new high-grade silver veins since the initial resource estimate (which was based on only one vein).
As of the end of January 2022, 55,000 meters of the drill program had been completed and additional drilling is underway, with results pending. The Robinson Zone is 1.5 km east of the Castle Mine's adit and two of its previous mine shafts when it was a past producer in the 1900s. The company intends to restart the mine and is proceeding with various work including permitting towards that goal.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) operated the Castle mine in the 1980s when it was considered to be the highest-grade silver mine in the camp with an average mining grade of 26 ounces per ton silver. In its history, the mine produced 9.6 million oz silver and 300,000 lbs of cobalt as a by-product.
CCW is in a good position to take high-grade ore and process it into silver bars at TTL. In its initial years in the Cobalt Camp, Agnico Eagle processed high-grade silver ore at the TTL bulk facility and poured 1.6 million oz of silver annually into bars using TTL's bullion furnace. Other companies also produced another 1 million oz silver per year.
Also in the works at CCW is the design, planning and permitting for a ramp going down to the extremely high-grade silver discovery in the Robinson Zone at Castle East at about the 500 meter level.
The ramp would provide two extremely important benefits: 1) it would provide the company a way to extract the very high-grade silver to process at TTL into silver bars and the revenue generation from that would be considerable and would help pay for the ramp; and 2) the ramp would actually be an important exploration tool since it would likely intercept vein systems as it cut through the rock and drill pods could be established in key locations to permit underground horizonal-fan drilling for exploration at a much lower cost than drilling from the surface.
The Castle mine has fully-permitted access for its underground workings, providing the company with a significant advantage when it comes to putting the mine back into production. CCW has used its adit access for underground drilling and bulk sampling on Level 1 in preparation to resume mining.
Underground drilling on Level 1 at Castle recently discovered an exceptionally high-grade silver-cobalt vein structure. Initial drill results include seven meters grading 2.28 percent cobalt, 261 g/t silver and 1.65 percent nickel, 2.54 meters grading 1.87 percent cobalt, 4,763 g/t silver, 1.29 percent nickel and 1.19 g/t gold and 0.60 meters grading 3.16 percent cobalt and 10,741 g/t silver.
In a surprising development, high-grade gold of up to 22.7 g/t was unexpectedly discovered – along with high-grade cobalt, silver and nickel – in underground drilling on Level 1 in late 2019 (results announced on January 3, 2020).
In addition to the company's exploration efforts, CCW is working on obtaining an amendment to its existing advanced exploration permit so the company can move ahead with its proposed tailings program. Recent testing of material from the Castle mine's historical tailings pond has returned a calculated head assay of 459 g/t silver and produced a high-purity flotation concentrate grading 18,486 g/t silver with an initial recovery of 70 percent.
The company's on-site proprietary gravity separation pilot plant has produced an 8.25 percent cobalt concentrate from a waste pile left by previous operators. Head grades of the material from the waste pile tested graded 0.390 percent cobalt and 1,905 g/t silver.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is led by Chairman and CEO Frank Basa, who has over 30 years of global experience in mining and development as a professional hydro-metallurgical engineer with expertise in milling, gravity concentration, flotation, leaching and refining of silver, cobalt, gold and other metals. Basa is also responsible for developing the company's proprietary Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process, an environmentally-friendly approach to extracting metals without the need of a smelter.
The battery industry has specific criteria that needs to be met in terms of its materials. For lithium-ion batteries it is necessary for companies to produce a 20 percent cobalt sulfate with limited arsenic. Canada Silver Cobalt Works has been able to demonstrate that its Re-2OX process is capable of producing a battery-grade 22.6 percent cobalt sulfate meeting these industry specifications.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works' portfolio also includes the Beaver and Violet silver-cobalt projects, both past-producers in the Cobalt camp.
The 78 square-kilometer Castle cobalt-silver project is located in the historic Gowganda mining camp, 85 kilometers northwest of Cobalt, Ontario. The camp was responsible for more than 50 million ounces of high-grade silver production in the 1900s. Infrastructure on and near the property includes year-round access to roads, water, diesel power, three shafts and an adit.
Two geological trends have been identified on the property including a north-south trending Nipissing diabase intrusive, which is the typical host rock for silver-cobalt-nickel deposits in the area, and a potential gold trend along the Bloom Lake fault.
The project hosts the historical Castle mine, a former silver-cobalt mine that has reportedly produced 300,000 pounds of cobalt and 9.5 million ounces of silver. Historic underground ore grades averaged 25 ounces per tonne silver between 1923 and 1930 and 26 ounces per tonne silver between 1979 and 1989. The Castle mine's previous owner, Agnico Eagle, ceased production in 1989 due to low silver prices (in the range of US$6 per ounce).
The Cobalt camp is primarily comprised of cobalt veins that contain varying amounts of silver. In the past, miners focused on veins that contained high-grade silver and ignored the low-grade silver veins even though they contained high-grade cobalt. Cobalt was not considered important at the time and routine drill core assays only focused on silver content.
Despite the past-production at Castle, the property remains largely underexplored and may host several significant high-grade underground cobalt and silver deposits.
The previously discovered 800-meter Castle Golden Corridor zone is located about 1.7 kilometers from the Castle #3 shaft and has a geological setting similar to the past-producing Kirkland Lake deposit (40 million ounces of gold) located 75 kilometers to the northeast. The zone is highly prospective for high-grade hydrothermal-related gold systems with copper. The zone has been drilled to a depth of 300 meters.
Channel sampling work conducted at the Castle Golden Corridor zone in 2014 returned 2.2 meters grading 2.24 g/t gold and copper values as high as 1.03 percent. Canada Silver Cobalt Works has also identified a 725-meter-long, east to west-trending IP anomaly with an associated chargeability halo in this area.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is the only company in the Cobalt camp to have fully-permitted underground access via an adit. This allows for easy entry into the mine for extracting bulk samples and exploratory drilling to target new discoveries. Access to the underground workings also speeds up the time to production as CCW won't have to spend time establishing the mine adits. Drilling from underground can also be less costly and provides greater probability of success. CCW has mapped previously discovered veins using its extensive database which contains all of the past drilling and mine workings from the early 1900s.
Throughout 2018 and 2019, Canada Silver Cobalt Works conducted underground drilling at the Castle mine. Twenty-five percent of the assayed holes returned high-grade intercepts of 1.77 meters grading 1.05 percent to 3.7 percent cobalt. Additional drilling highlights include:
Management is working towards the eventual construction of a state-of-the-art 600 tonne per day gravity flotation cyanidation mill at Castle or nearby.
An on-site pilot plant has produced an 8.25 percent cobalt concentrate from waste material. Head grades from the waste pile left behind by previous operators tested 0.390 percent cobalt and 1,905 g/t silver.
With the goal of realizing the company's vision of becoming a vertically-integrated leader in North America, Canada Silver Cobalt Works has acquired Temiskaming Testing Labs (formerly PolyMet Labs), an ISO-certified lab facility with mineral and precious metals processing located in Cobalt, Ontario.
The 23,000-square-foot facility provides bullion pouring, bulk sampling, commercial assaying and e-waste processing services to the numerous mining operations in the area. The facility is also capable of processing mixed computer boards through its shredder and ball mill to recover precious and base metals.
The building is located near the company's Castle and Beaver mines and will host Canada Silver Cobalt Works' headquarters and proprietary Re-2OX process.
The company has poured three 300-ounce silver bars in a proof-of-concept test at the facility. The test was able to prove that the Castle mine has the potential to produce silver as well as cobalt from the underground and surface waste material and tailings. The pilot plant at the Castle mine separated leaf silver and created a silver gravity concentrate from mineralized waste material. The concentrate and silver leaf were smelted at the lab before forming the bars.
CCW was also able to recover cobalt from the same mineralized waste material using its Re-2OX process. The recovered materials were then sent to SGS Lakefield to produce a cobalt sulfate.
The Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process is designed to recover multiple metals and elements from all types of feedstocks with varying chemistries. The process was developed by Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa in conjunction with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Canada's premier scientific research organization.
To date, Canada Silver Cobalt Works has produced a cobalt sulfate in the lab and is working on developing other products for potential customers that utilizes the Re-2OX process. To this aim, the company has been conducting advanced-stage testing on the process with SGS Lakefield to determine the viability of recycling spent lithium-ion batteries. Canada Silver Cobalt Works believes that the Re-2OX process can help fulfill the demand for ethically-sourced cobalt, creating compelling opportunities in the battery and renewable energy sectors.
Re-2Ox Process Flowsheet
In May 2018, Canada Silver Cobalt Works announced that the Re-2OX process had successfully recovered 99 percent cobalt and 81 percent nickel from a composite of gravity concentrates. The process was also successful in removing 99 percent of arsenic, placing the company in a competitive position as battery manufacturers prefer to use cobalt with low arsenic contents.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works also owns two other highly-prospective properties in the Cobalt mining camp: the Beaver and Violet mines.
The Beaver silver-cobalt project is located in Ontario's historic Cobalt mining camp, adjacent to the former Timiskaming silver mine and approximately 80 kilometers southeast of the past-producing Castle mine. The project itself includes a former producer, the Beaver mine, which produced 7.1 million ounces of silver and 139,472 pounds of cobalt from 1907 to 1940.
High-grade mineralization has been repeatedly confirmed at Beaver. In 2017, selected hand-cobbed sample material at surface averaged 4.68 percent cobalt, 46.9 g/t silver, 3.09 percent nickel, 46.9 g/t silver and 0.08 g/t gold.
This follows sampling of historical waste rock and tailings at Beaver in 2013 that returned 7.98 percent cobalt, 3.98 percent nickel and 1,246 g/t silver.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works also holds the formerly producing Violet silver-cobalt mine located near the Beaver property in the Cobalt mining camp.
Cobalt rosettes in a quartz-carbonate vein at the Beaver Silver Mine
Frank Basa has over 28 years' global experience in mining and development as a professional hydro-metallurgical engineer with expertise in milling, gravity concentration, flotation, leaching and refining of silver, cobalt, gold and other metals. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and a graduate of McGill University. Basa has been the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Granada Gold Mine Inc. since June 18, 2004.
Mr. Halliday first joined Canada Silver Cobalt late last year from Kirkland Lake Gold where he served as resource geologist. A graduate of Dalhousie University in 2007, Mr. Halliday honed his skills for almost eight years with SGS Geostat, known as global leaders in orebody modelling and reserve evaluation. In 2016 he was part of the SGS team that pushed machine learning into the geological realm and claimed top prize in the $1 million Integra Gold Challenge.
Mr. Suttie currently works with Marrelli Support Services as its President, possessing more than 20 years of experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the Marrelli organization. Mr. Suttie specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of the Marrelli group's public client base. Mr. Suttie also serves as Chief Financial Officer for a number of other junior mining and technology companies listed on the TSX-V and CSE, leveraging his skills and experience to become integral to the reporting issuers.
Dianne Tookenay holds a Certificate in Mining Law from the Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, a Joint Masters of Public Administration from the University of Manitoba, a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University and Native Band Management and Indian Economic Development Diplomas from Confederation College Applied Arts and Technology. Tookenay's experience, knowledge and deep roots within the First Nation communities will continue to add significant value to Canada Silver Cobalt Works' development efforts over the coming years.
Jacques Monette is a career miner who has been engaged in every facet of underground mining for more than 40 years. His previous positions included Shaft Project Coordinator with Cementation Canada Inc., Vice President of Operations/Mining Division for Wabi Development Corp., Vice President of Development for CMAC Mining Group, Operations Manager for Moran Mining and Tunneling, as well as Area Manager for J.S. Redpath Group.
Robert Setter is the former Senior Financial Editor for Report on Mining. He brings an extensive business, marketing and analysis background to the company, is a graduate of UBC and holds a BA in Economics. Setter serves as Corporate Research and Analytics for Granada Gold Mine Inc. since 2012.
Tina Whyte brings over 20 years of experience in the corporate and securities industry. Her expertise spans to areas of corporate governance, continuous disclosure, financing transactions, regulatory filings and compliance. Whyte holds corporate secretary positions with other publicly-listed companies.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122420
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
The survey identified a geophysical anomaly 1.7 kilometers long (NS) by 850 meters wide (EW) characterized by high conductance.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to release the results of its FL-TDEM geophysical survey at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.
The FL-TDEM geophysical survey was completed for the Company by TMC Geophysics. The interpretation was provided by Michel Allard, P.Geo. with Inter Geophysique. Two sites have been investigated with the ground electro-magnetic survey with success, one around the discovery hole NRC-21-02, and one in the northeast sector within the contour of the max/min conductor. The company also completed borehole EM surveys (BHEM) in several holes to assist in providing additional targets around the existing holes. An extensive presentation on each sector has been received from the specialist which shows the data processing methods and modelling of the anomalies. (See Figures 1-4 below for summary results.)
FL-TDEM survey results:
"The conclusion of the ground electromagnetic survey needs to be verified by drilling and the company is taking steps to move in that direction. We intend to give immediate attention to the large 1.7 kilometers by 850 meters high conductance dipping about 30 degrees west. Request for drilling permits in this new area are in preparation as well as mandating Laurentia and a drilling contractor in order to start drilling this Phase 2 with several targets of interest as soon as possible. The information we have so far shows this property has significant potential for growth and fits with our objective to become an important supplier of fresh rock battery metals material for the EV market," stated Matt Halliday, P.Geo., President, COO and VP Exploration.
Figure 1: Location of the property and Phase 1 diamond drill holes completed in 2021 & 2022
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/120835_4df6381a1415b844_002full.jpg
Two loops were laid out to survey ten 250m spaced lines with stations every 50m. The objective was to detect large and deep conductors that could be related to Ni-Cu sulphide mineralization. The three components (XYZ) of the secondary magnetic field were recorded with a coil sensor at each location. Time base was set up at 150 ms with a base frequency of 1.66 Hz. This is longer than typically used for VMS exploration. The resultant component was calculated and plotted to show total response on the ground. The surface FL-TDEM survey revealed the presence of a large conductive layer approximately 1.7km long with a minimum depth of 850m in the central area of the anomaly. It appears to be dipping gently 30 degrees to the west (Figure 4).
The "early-time" total field responses are typically characterized by low conductance (figure 2). In the middle of the survey, the response is weaker which suggests a thickness and/or more conductive material. The "mid-time" total field shows the response increases (figure 3). The higher amplitudes suggest the conductor is reaching closer to surface. The "latest-time" total field responses are typically sensitive to high conductance (Figure 4). The survey shows at least a 1km long anomalous response. The center part extends significantly down dip to the west.
Figure 2: "Early-time" response showing the low response in the center, indicating a thickness to the zone
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/120835_4df6381a1415b844_003full.jpg
Figure 3: "Mid-time" response showing strong response and near surface anomalies
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/120835_4df6381a1415b844_004full.jpg
Figure 4: "Latest-time" response showing strong response which indicates the size and trend of the anomaly
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/120835_4df6381a1415b844_005full.jpg
Qualified person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., a member of the Québec Order of Engineers, and is a qualified person in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 standards.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
The Company also has 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it is currently drilling and the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it will be exploring in 2022.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120835
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120835
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Cobalt demand grew an unprecedented 22 percent last year, with electric vehicles (EVs) overtaking other battery applications for the first time to become the top end-use segment.
Demand rose by 32,000 tonnes in 2021 alone, with EVs accounting for 59,000 tonnes, or 34 percent of demand, according to a report released by the Cobalt Institute.
“As EVs continue to revolutionize green and sustainable mobility, cobalt-containing batteries are a technology of choice for many car manufacturers in Europe, North America and China,” President Adam McCarthy said.
Global EV sales doubled in 2021 versus 2020, with of half cobalt demand seen coming from the sector by 2026.
Cobalt is an essential raw material used in the cathodes of electric car batteries, but with prices climbing last year for cobalt as well as nickel, discussions over the use of zero-cobalt batteries have been growing.
However, even though the market share of cobalt-free lithium-iron-phosphate cathodes is rising, last year cobalt-containing battery chemistries accounted for 74 percent of the global EV battery market. “This is largely due to their superior energy density, safety and performance ensured by cobalt,” the Cobalt Institute states.
Cathode chemistry of top EV models.
Chart via the Cobalt Institute.
“Looking ahead, cobalt demand is expected to continue rising rapidly as the EV transition gains pace,” the report reads. “Supply will keep pace with demand in the short term, however supply chain bottlenecks remain a key risk.”
Cobalt demand is forecast to approach 320,00 tonnes in the next five years, rising from 175,000 tonnes in 2021, with 70 percent of growth expected to come from the EV sector.
“From 2024, the market is forecast to shift back into a deficit as supply growth fails to keep pace with demand,” the Cobalt Institute explains in the recently shared document. “Prices will remain elevated to incentivize further investment and prevent wide deficits developing.”
After falling in 2020, cobalt mine supply rose 12 percent year-on-year to 160,000 tonnes. The Democratic Republic of Congo remained the top producer, accounting for 74 percent of global output and 87 percent of annual growth.
Meanwhile, refining was led by China, followed by Indonesia, which the Cobalt Institute highlights as the largest growth market for refined cobalt production. The country is expected to provide a quarter of total refined cobalt growth in the medium term.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
May 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce US$150,000 funding for three restoration projects through a partnership between 100% owned United States subsidiary Jervois Mining USA Limited and Idaho Conservation League (" ICL "), which is now in its second year.
ICL and Jervois created the Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program (" USCAP ") in March 2021 to support protection and restoration of fish and wildlife habitats, including water quality and biodiversity within the Upper Salmon River basin. Jervois is contributing US$150,000 to the USCAP partnership each year throughout the operational life of its Idaho Cobalt Operations (" ICO ") in Lemhi County, Idaho.
ICL and Jervois have reviewed 2022 funding applications, which led to a significant number of competitive applications for worthy environmental projects in the Upper Salmon River basin. As a result, the USCAP has awarded US$75,000 to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game towards a larger project in collaboration with the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The project aims to remove two problematic culverts blocking fish access to an important tributary of the Salmon River, which will allow Endangered Species Act (" ESA ") listed fish species back into a 10-mile section of prime river habitat.
USCAP also selected White Clouds Preserve (" WCP ") to receive US$60,000 funding to expand ongoing riparian restoration work initially funded by Jervois in USCAP's 2021 funding cycle (when the WCP received and spent US$35,000 on the same programs). The nonprofit manages 432 acres along the East Fork of the Salmon River, an important habitat for ESA-listed Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout.
In 2022, Western Rivers Conservancy (" WRC ") will receive US$15,000 from USCAP to assist with the acquisition of a key parcel of land along Panther Creek, a major tributary of the Salmon River. This is on top of the US$30,000 donated for 2021, again also for land acquisition along Panther Creek.
Jervois' ICO is expected to commence production in Q3 2022 and reach sustainable commercial production by the end of December 2022. Once operational, it will be the only domestic United States' mine supply of cobalt.
The next call for proposals for the 2023 USCAP funding cycle will be announced in Q1 2023.
About Idaho Conservation League (ICL)
ICL is Idaho's leading voice for conservation — for the clean water, clean air, special places, and fish and wildlife that make Idaho's exceptional quality of life possible. ICL participates in collaborative projects and partnerships across the state to help develop and implement policies that help restore and sustain Idaho's clean air, clean water, public lands, fish and wildlife, and the communities that depend on them.
On behalf of Jervois Global Limited
Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts:
James May
Chief Financial Officer
Jervois Global
Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cobalt, whose name is derived from a German word meaning “evil spirits,” has been valued by humans since the Egyptians used it as a coloring agent.
Today, this critical metal is considered an essential element. Cobalt is best known as a raw material in lithium-ion batteries, but its high melting point and ability to maintain strength even at raised temperatures make it useful in cutting tools, superalloys, surface coatings, high-speed steels and many other materials.
Below is an overview of those and other cobalt uses that investors should know about.
One of cobalt’s main applications right now is in rechargeable batteries of all kinds. It is crucial in the manufacturing of these batteries because it helps them overcome numerous issues.
For example, early iterations of nickel-metal hydride batteries had issues such as a poor lifecycle, internal cell pressure and corrosion. Engineers found that adding cobalt solved many of these problems.
Similarly, the first versions of lithium-ion batteries were found to be too reactive, resulting in battery fires. These batteries have been stabilized and now contain up to 60 percent cobalt per cell.
Demand for rechargeable batteries has risen sharply in the last couple of decades. In the mid-1990s, only 1 percent of cobalt was used in electronics. However, more recent figures show that 50 percent of the cobalt produced globally is currently consumed by the battery industry.
This number is expected to continue to rise due to increased demand for smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronics that require rechargeable batteries.
EVs in particular have become a huge source of cobalt demand in recent years. They are powered by lithium-ion batteries, and as noted, cobalt is one of the key raw materials in these batteries.
This increasing need for cobalt drove prices up substantially in 2017 and early 2018, and there have been efforts to find a substitute for the material in lithium-ion batteries.
Some battery makers are now looking at ways to use more nickel and less cobalt in lithium-ion batteries. For instance, Asian battery manufacturers are aiming to change the ratio of their cathode materials from 60 percent nickel, 20 percent cobalt and 20 percent manganese to 80 percent nickel, 10 percent cobalt and 10 percent manganese. As yet, it is not possible to totally replace cobalt.
The battery industry is also working to reduce its reliance on cobalt due to the stigma of human rights violations associated with its mining, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cobalt production in the country accounts for about 60 percent of the world’s supply, with most cobalt mined as a by-product of copper.
If progress is made in substitution, it’s possible that battery technologies could change to include less cobalt, and as a result have higher energy density.
Bolstering demand are the many other cobalt uses aside from batteries.
As noted, cobalt’s ability to stand up to high temperatures and its good oxidation resistance make it an important element for superalloys, which are used for casting airfoils and other structural parts of jet turbine engines.
Cobalt alloys also have a fairly high tolerance for thermal fatigue and can be repaired easily. Most high-bypass turbofan jet engines contain between 110 and 132 pounds of cobalt. The metal is also magnetic, and can be used to produce permanent magnets.
Another cobalt use is as an essential element in the metabolism of humans and animals — those who cannot retain cobalt naturally have to be treated with B12 vitamin therapy, which contains cobalt.
Cobalt-60 is also used for cancer treatment via radiotherapy, and cobalt is applied in soil dressings in cobalt-deficient soil to prevent “wasting disease” in grazing animals.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2013.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Haywood engaged to assist Fortune in raising the funds needed to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project through to a construction decision
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") to act as financial advisor to the Company to support its near-term financing objectives. Haywood will assist Fortune with seeking to raise the funds needed to execute on the Company's previously announced option to purchase the former steel fabrication plant site in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, where it plans to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (" NICO Project ") (see the Company's press release dated January 24, 2022). Haywood will also assist Fortune in its efforts to finance the other activities required to advance development of the NICO Project towards an eventual construction decision, including detailed engineering for an updated feasibility study to support project finance, and completion of the remaining environmental and permitting work, and for general corporate purposes including working capital and debt retirement. The 100%-owned NICO Project is a Canadian, vertically integrated, Critical Minerals development and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in a timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries for rechargeable batteries used in the transition to electric vehicles.
Like our news? Click-to-tweet.
Robin Goad, Fortune's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to be working with Haywood, a leading Canadian metals & mining focused investment bank, to aid in securing near-term financing to support the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project through to a construction decision. We look forward to collaborating with Haywood and delivering on our corporate objectives."
As partial consideration for the services to be provided by Haywood, the Company agreed to pay Haywood an initial engagement fee of C$50,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 457,456 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") to Haywood at a deemed price of C$0.1093 per Share (being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Fortune's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") as at close of trading on May 12, 2022). The Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the issuance of the Shares remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX.
NICO Project:
Fortune has expended more than C$135 million to advance the NICO Project from an in-house discovery to a near-term producer with a 20-year supply of three Critical Minerals (cobalt, bismuth and copper) and more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta that will process metal concentrates from the mine to cobalt sulphate, gold dore, bismuth ingots and oxide, and copper. The Company has received environmental assessment approval and the Type "A" Water License to construct and operate the facilities in the NWT. The recent completion of the C$200 million Tlicho Highway to the community of Whati is a key enabler for the NICO Project, which together with the planned spur road to the mine, will allow metal concentrates to be trucked to the railway for delivery to the Alberta refinery.
In January, 2022, Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC to purchase its former steel fabrication plant in Lamont County, Alberta. This plant has the requisite planning approvals for industrial development and 40,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings located close to sources of reagents, services and a commutable labour pool to materially reduce costs for the planned refinery and support operations.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Fortune Minerals:
Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.
Follow Fortune Minerals:
Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.
Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.
@FortuneMineral on Twitter.
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the purchase of the industrial site on which the Company presently intends to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the NICO Project, the repayment or restructuring of the Company's current debt, the development of the NICO Project, the potential for expansion of the NICO Deposit and statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to successfully raise the necessary capital to meet its corporate objectives in both the near and long term; the successful exercise by the Company its option to purchase the industrial site on which it intends to construct a NICO Project refinery; the completion of construction of a NICO Project refinery; the ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the support of the federal and/or provincial government for the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project and the related hydrometallurgical refinery and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the Company may not be able to finance and develop the NICO Project on favourable terms or at all, the 2021 drill program may not result in a meaningful expansion of the NICO Deposit, the effects of a global market downturn, pressure on commodities prices, and/or the COVID-19 on the Company's capital raising efforts, the Company may not be able to complete the purchase of the industrial site located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and secure a site for the construction of a refinery, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Company's Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005641/en/
For further information please contact:
Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com
Jervois commencing Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") to expand its cobalt refinery capacity at Kokkola
Jervois Finland, a 100% owned subsidiary of Jervois, has operated for more than 50 years producing cobalt chemicals and powders
BFS scope will expand annual Jervois refinery capacity access from 6,250 metric tonnes to at least 12,250 metric tonnes of refined cobalt, to meet growing global demand
Kokkola expansion expected to increase Jervois' participation in cobalt regeneration, with 10-15% of cobalt inputs to be received as recycled units
Advances Jervois' strategy to become a globally significant supplier of cobalt products for batteries and other industries
16 May, 2022 – TheNewswire - Australia - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) announces it is commencing a Bankable Feasibility Study (" BFS ") to expand production of refined cobalt at the Kokkola Industrial Park, Finland.
Jervois' 100%-owned subsidiary, Jervois Finland, is a leading supplier of high quality cobalt-based products , with advanced technological capabilities, product quality and reliability, and a strong commitment to high environmental and sustainability standards. Jervois Finland has more than 50 years' experience in cobalt production at Kokkola, with a global customer base across rechargeable batteries, chemicals, catalysts, ceramics and powder metallurgy applications.
The BFS will assess the potential expansion of Jervois Finland's production via construction of a new refinery that is proximite to the location of its current facilities in the Kokkola Industrial Park. Expansion is expected to be the addition of a minimum of 6,000 metric tonnes of annual cobalt refining capacity, and would be separate from Jervois' existing commercial relationships. An expansion of refining capacity is expected to be available in conjunction with forecast expansion of cobalt demand for the second half of this decade.
Expanding Jervois Finland's production capacity advances the Company's strategy to become a globally significant supplier of speciality chemicals and advanced manufactured cobalt products into battery and other industries, alongside development of its Idaho Cobalt Operations (" ICO ") in the United States, which is due to commence cobalt concentrate production in Q3 2022. Jervois has also recently announced the outcome of the BFS for the Stage 1 restart of the São Miguel Paulista (" SMP ") Nickel and Cobalt refinery in Brazil, which Jervois is in the processing of acquiring.
Jervois Finland's flexible downstream platform in advanced cobalt material production capacity represents a unique advantage. The refinery will be physically connected to Jervois Finland's existing advanced manufacturing plants, to allow greater optimization of existing product line capacity at both the powder and chemical plants. Jervois Finland has finished product capacity of 11,000 metric tonnes per annum of contained cobalt. Higher refined production will lead to greater flexibility to adapt to end user demands, and to continuously optimize product mix.
Jervois Finland's existing ESG framework, including responsible sourcing, will cover the expanded refinery operations and input requirements.
Kokkola's proposed expansion will lead to Jervois' increased participation in circular "closed loop" recycling, where cobalt material is used by customers and returned to Jervois Finland for regeneration. About 10-15% of the cobalt inputs are anticipated to be received as recycled units, similar to the ratio currently being processed in Jervois Finland's existing operations.
Expansion timing will be determined under the BFS, but will not require any near-term material financial investment for Jervois. Technical partner selection processes in Finland are underway, covering key workstreams such as flowsheet piloting, process engineering and environmental and other permitting.
Initial commercial discussions with both final product customers and refinery feed suppliers (including recyclers) are also underway.
On behalf of Jervois Global Limited,
Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts:
James May
Chief Financial Officer
Jervois Global
Media:
Nathan Ryan
NWR Communications
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
Mob: +61 420 582 887
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "expected" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the production mix at Jervois Finland, the size of the proposed refinery, timing of the study completion, timing of future operations, potential recycling inputs levels and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent Jervois' current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Jervois, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Jervois does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 13, 2022.
A total of 123,448,400 common shares or 31.07% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Shareholders' meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:
Nominee
Total Votes
% for
Total Votes
% Withheld
Maryse Bélanger
117,922,210
97.54%
2,972,667
2.46%
Leon Binedell
118,623,433
98.12%
2,271,444
1.88%
Dr. Peter Hancock
118,220,744
97.79%
2,674,133
2.21%
Sir Richard Lapthorne
115,739,011
95.74%
5,155,866
4.26%
Chih-Ting Lo
116,531,047
96.39%
4,363,830
3.61%
Lisa Pankratz
118,194,550
97.77%
2,700,327
2.23%
John Warwick
118,471,726
98.00%
2,423,151
2.00%
The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About Sherritt
Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005540/en/
For more information, please contact:
Mark Preston, Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-935-2406
Toll-Free: 1-800-704-6698
Email: investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
