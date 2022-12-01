Nickel Investing News

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel, "We continue to have excellent success with our regional exploration program.  The latest results provide further confirmation of the potential at Reid with a large higher-grade interval in hole REI22-07 and multiple holes well-mineralized across their entire core lengths. Our targeting approach was further confirmed with another bulk tonnage discovery at Sothman with all five holes intersecting mineralization. These latest results continue to reinforce the success of our geophysical targeting approach and increase the probability of success at our other 20-plus properties within the 42 km 2 of geophysical targets.  We look forward to drilling our high-grade target at Sothman where historical drilling achieved multiple intervals greater than 1% nickel."

Reid Nickel Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 km southwest of Crawford, or 37 km northwest of Timmins , and contains an ultramafic body with a target geophysical footprint of 3.9 km 2 (see Figure 1). Preliminary assay results from our summer/fall drilling program confirms the presence of mineralized dunite, as well as currently undefined higher-grade sections. Partial assay results confirm expected nickel grades (Table 1). Nickel mineralization in serpentinized dunite was found in all 16 holes drilled to date.

This release provides an update with assays from five more holes to a total of eight holes with complete assays. True widths are unknown at this point. Hole REI22-07 collared near the center of the anomaly in dunite containing a series of late dykes and remained in a strongly serpentinized, moderate to strongly mineralized dunite to the end of the hole. The hole averaged 0.29% nickel over 325.5 metres, including a wide higher-grade section with 0.35% nickel over 81.5 metres. The hole then continued through mineralized dunite that averaged 0.27% nickel over the last 132 metres of the hole.

REI22-03 collared in dunite on the east flank of the anomaly and was drilled to the west. The hole intersected 358.4 metres of dunite and finished in dunite, interrupted by a late dyke in the center. The hole shows moderate to strong serpentinization and visible pentlandite-heazlewoodite mineralization averaging 0.24% nickel over 223.1 metres.

REI22-04 collared in peridotite on the east flank of the anomaly 500 metres north of REI22-03, drilling to the northeast. The hole intersected peridotite, followed by dunite only interrupted by minor dykes. The hole averaged 0.19% nickel over 269.8 metres and 0.21% nickel over 79 metres.

REI22-05 collared in dunite and remained in dunite to the end of hole, only interrupted by a small late dyke. The hole was collared near the center of the anomaly and drilled to the west. The hole was strongly serpentinized throughout and averaged 0.24% nickel over 409.5 metres including 0.26% nickel over 55.5 metres.

REI22-08 collared in dunite on the same setup as REI22-03 but drilling to the northwest. The hole remained in dunite to the end of the hole, encountering minor peridotite sections. The hole averaged 0.24% nickel over 372.8 metres, including 0.26% nickel over 63 metres.

Results from the remaining eight holes are still pending, but with the encouraging results as provided in this release, Canada Nickel plans to resume drilling in 2023. The south limb of the anomaly remains to be drilled.

Figure 1 – Plan View of Reid – Drill results Overlain on Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 1: Reid exploration drilling results

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

REI22-03

58.6

354.0

295.4

0.24

0.01

0.003

0.003

0.80

5.51

0.04

including

140.8

259.5

118.7

0.25

0.01

0.003

0.003

0.84

5.34

0.04

REI22-04

48.5

318.3

269.8

0.19

0.01

0.005

0.007

0.61

6.31

0.08

and

338.0

417.0

79.0

0.21

0.01

0.010

0.007

0.57

6.30

0.11

REI22-05

52.5

462.0

409.5

0.24

0.01

0.004

0.005

0.76

5.63

0.06

including

380.5

436.0

55.5

0.26

0.01

0.007

0.005

0.82

4.90

0.09

REI22-07

136.5

462.0

325.5

0.29

0.01

0.028

0.010

0.75

5.38

0.08

including

147.0

228.5

81.5

0.35

0.01

0.050

0.015

0.74

5.40

0.10

REI22-08

57.2

430.0

372.8

0.24

0.01

0.004

0.006

0.85

6.11

0.08

including

229.0

292.0

63.0

0.26

0.01

0.003

0.005

0.94

5.59

0.07

Sothman Nickel Property

The Sothman property is located 70 km south of Timmins and contains an ultramafic target that measures 2.2 km east-west by 200 metres north-south (Figure 2).

Five drillholes were drilled on the eastern half of the target anomaly (SOT22-01 to SOT22-05). These holes succeeded in confirming the continuation of ultramafic lithologies, primarily peridotite, with moderate to strong serpentinization and variable amounts of mineralization throughout (see Table 2). Assays from all holes are pending.

Table 2: Sothman Selected lithology intervals

Hole #

From

To

length

Rock Type

SOT22-01

39.7

77.0

37.3

Pyroxenite

77.0

234.7

157.7

Dunite

SOT22-02

48.3

77.0

33.3

Dunite

77.0

149.0

72.0

Peridotite

149.0

201.5

52.5

Dunite

201.5

266.0

64.5

Peridotite

SOT22-03

39.5

143.0

103.5

Dunite


143.0

184.9

41.9

Peridotite

SOT22-03

39.5

143.0

103.5

Dunite

143.0

184.9

41.9

Peridotite

SOT22-04

40.0

90.0

50.0

Peridotite

117.0

125.0

8.0

Peridotite

SOT22-05

38.0

245.0

207.0

Peridotite

245.0

315.5

70.5

Dunite

315.5

353.0

37.5

Peridotite

Figure 2 – Plan View of Sothman – Drill results Overlain on Total Magnetic Intensity (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby

Chair and CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CNCLogo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-confirms-higher-grade-interval-at-reid-announces-discovery-at-sothman-301690820.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Highlights

  • Recent test work accelerates carbon capture by three times and achieves majority of carbon capture in just 24 hours
  • Simple carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero Nickel and generation of 21 tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel
  • Crawford Project could produce an estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of CO 2 credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 credits over expected life of mine

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results of further laboratory test results that build on the success of initial work on the In Process Tailings ("IPT") Carbonation Process, which is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture that the Company believes has transformative potential.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$10 million previously announced on September 29, 2022 . The proceeds will allow the Company to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering which is advantageous to complete during the coming winter months and allows the Company to remain well-funded as it continues to aggressively advance the project.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan will be due January 18, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share. The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.  Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $950 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us10-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-301652623.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c2598.html

Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on the Crawford project and its financing activities.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"The Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for Crawford by year-end. The study work is approximately 85% complete and the company is confident in its outcome.  This financing will allow us to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering that is advantageous for us to complete during the coming winter months and allows us to remain well-funded as we continue to aggressively advance the project" said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.

Loan Facility

The Company has arranged a US$10 million loan facility with Auramet which is expected to close on or before October 14 , 2022.  The loan will be due January 14, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share.   The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.  The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.   Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $900 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZeroNickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Contact:
Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study and the timing and completion of the loan facility. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions,events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-project-update-and-announces-us10-million-loan-facility-301636152.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c2107.html

Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Highlights

  • Current drilling confirms large scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90% of Crawford footprint of 1.6 km 2 which contains the fifth largest Measured & Indicated sulphide resource globally of 3.5 million tonnes of contained nickel
  • Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 km 2 of geophysical targets
  • Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05 intersecting 394 metres of 0.26% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today confirmed a large-scale discovery at its Reid property, and positive drilling results at other regional targets as a result of its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign.

Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc ., (the " Corporation " or " Merida ") (TSXV: ESPN) announced that the Corporation has changed its name to "Hispania Resources Inc." effective November 17, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current trading symbol "ESPN" at market open on December 14, 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. The Corporation is changing its name as it plans to acquire additional mining property in various regions of Spain. Given these plans for expansion, the Corporation felt that the current name "Merida", being a reference to the specific region in Spain where the Corporation's current mining property is located, is no longer appropriate.

Fireweed Announces Increase to Previously Announced Offering to $35 Million

Fireweed Announces Increase to Previously Announced Offering to $35 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that its previously announced financing has been substantially oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, and the private placement (the " Offering ") has been increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $35 million.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone and approximately one and a half miles from the second test well for which results are pending (please see press release dated October 31 , 2022).  The Third Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs.

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together, (the "Alliance") are happy to report the commencement of the third phase of drilling at the Kraken Lithium Prospect. The Alliance is also extremely pleased to announce a new discovery, the Killick Zone, where surface grab samples graded up to 1.12% Li2O, located 200 m south of the East Dyke Zone (see press release October 18, 2022).

Currently, the Alliance has completed three holes GH-22-25, GH-22-26, and GH-22-27 on the new discovery, intersecting multiple, near-surface, spodumene-bearing dykes. Hole GH-22-25 cut eight pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.8 m to 11.2 m thick (drilled thickness, true thickness uncertain at this time), including an 8.8 m interval with visible spodumene in the 11.2 m dyke. Hole GH-22-26, drilled 35 m behind GH-22-25, also cut multiple spodumene-bearing dykes with drilled thicknesses ranging from 0.8 m to 10.5 m. The 10.5 m-thick dyke carried visible spodumene over its entire width. Hole GH-22-27 was drilled 30 m north of holes 25 and 26 along strike and cut two pegmatite dyke zones of 14.2 m and 2.95 m thick. Visual spodumene is present over 12.83 m of the 14.2 m interval and the entire length of the 2.95 m interval.

Fireweed Announces Lundin Family Leading $27 Million Private Placement

Fireweed Announces Lundin Family Leading $27 Million Private Placement

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$27,523,500. The private placement includes lead orders by members of the Lundin family ("Lundins") and other key shareholders.

Highlights

Barksdale Reports Initial Resource for San Javier

Barksdale Reports Initial Resource for San Javier

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial resource estimate at Cerro Verde as part of the San Javier copper-gold project ("San Javier" or the "Project"), located within two hours of Hermosillo in the state of Sonora, Mexico. The resource is pit-constrained and uses a base case of US$4.00lb copper and various cut-off grades according to metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization. The estimate was prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, of Tucson, Arizona ("IMC") based on historic drilling at Cerro Verde between 2006 to 2021 and is effective as of October 31, 2022.

