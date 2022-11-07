Energy Investing News

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that it has signed a uranium supply agreement with the China Nuclear International Corporation, a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of the country's largest nuclear power operators.

The contract, finalized earlier this year, was marked as part of the China International Import Expo 2022.

"China is counting on nuclear energy to play a major role in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions, and CNNC is a large and growing part of that effort," said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. "Cameco is very pleased to continue increasing our contribution towards the attainment of China's important climate goals."

Terms and details of the supply agreement are commercially confidential and will not be disclosed publicly. The contract volumes comprise part of the 50 million pounds that Cameco has added to our long-term uranium contract portfolio so far in 2022.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cameco
CCO:CA,CCJ
Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ur-Energy Inc. to Present at Investor Summit Group's Q4 Conference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy"), today announced that Ur-Energy Inc.'s CEO, Mr. John Cash, will be attending the 4th Quarter Investor Summit in New York on November 14-15, 2022. During his presentation, Mr. Cash will be discussing Ur-Energy's two low cost flagship uranium projects in Wyoming and the pathway to ramping up production. Mr. Cash will also discuss nuclear's growing global role in decarbonization and recent legislation to promote the industry,

Event:Q4 Investor Summit
Date: November 14th, 2022
Presentation:November 14th at 9:30 A.M. ET
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019
Webcast:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I2bCxerTR5C-tYFHGba6gQ

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM; OTCQX:LMRXF; ASX:LAM), is a uranium mining development company with two large, high-quality assets located in the U.S. and Australia, as well as a pipeline of other uranium assets. Its current focus is on its uranium ISR project located in New Mexico and is waiting for results from active exploration in Australia.

Ann Baines, Director Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th , 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q3 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Uranium Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 8th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Uranium Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3WqshkN

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

 NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report ("the Report"), available online on the Company's website www.nexgenenergy.ca in the "Responsible Development" section. The Report highlights specific programs, initiatives, and organizational frameworks that NexGen has created or expanded upon to deliver as much positivity as possible for as many people as possible.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The principles of NexGen's approach to sustainability aren't dependent on the stage of our development – it's a focus that's embedded into our daily business decision making across the organization. The Report demonstrates seamless integration of sustainability across all areas of people and project development, execution and operations, and long-term strategic planning. It reflects NexGen's 'elite standards' approach to everything we do and is a great insight into the philosophy of how we've conducted our business since inception."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX:GLO, OTC:QX:GLATF, Frankfurt:G12) announced that Stephen Roman, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 2:00 pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

