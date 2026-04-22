Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Joseph Grosso as Chair & Director of the Company, effective April 21, 2026. In recognition of his visionary leadership of Blue Sky, Mr. Grosso has been given the honorary title of Director Emeritus. Mr. Grosso will continue to serve Blue Sky and its shareholders as an advisor.

Mr. Grosso spearheaded Blue Sky's success from the Company's inception. He has been a stalwart supporter and widely-recognized contributor to the continued expansion of mineral exploration in Argentina and he has done so with mindfulness of the communities and environment in which the Company works. Mr. Grosso steered the Company's discovery and advancement of the Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium district in Argentina, including the prefeasibility-track Ivana Deposit, as well the establishment of a portfolio of uranium assets.

Niko Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO stated, "Under Joe's guidance, the Company has become a forerunner in uranium exploration in Argentina, making significant discoveries, innovative partnerships and transactions. Joe's leadership has sustained the Company and led to success even during some of the toughest markets, including through the Covid-19 pandemic and financial crisis. Most importantly, he has built a team both here in Canada and in South America who are committed to continuing his legacy of exploration, discovery and value creation. Joe remains a large shareholder who is dedicated to the Company's future, and we look forward to his contributions as an Advisor while we all wish him the very best in retirement."

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company's recently optioned Corcovo project has demonstrated potential to host an in-situ recovery uranium deposit. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
___________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO

For further information please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293751

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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