Call for Entries: MotorTrend, QNX, and Vector Announce Fourth Annual Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

Vector Joins as First-Time Partner Alongside Returning Sponsor QNX to Bring Strategic Visions for Future of SDV to Life Through MotorTrend 's 2026 Awards

Nominations Open Through October 15

MotorTrend one of the world's leading automotive media brands, in conjunction with QNX a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), whose technology is used by countless automakers around the world, and Vector, a leader in the development of automotive software and tools, today announced the Call for Entries for the fourth annual Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Innovator Awards, celebrating the exceptional individuals who are redefining how cars are designed, built, driven, and experienced. Submissions are open now through October 15, 2025 .

The SDV Innovator Awards return for their fourth year, presented in partnership with long-standing partner QNX and first-time partner Vector, to showcase the visionaries who are redefining automotive innovation and forming the next chapter of the 120+ year automotive story.

The SDV Innovator Awards stand as the first and only program celebrating the pioneers, leaders, and experts at the forefront of the automotive industry's transformation. Since its inception, the awards program has recognized world-renowned SDV leaders from global automakers and suppliers, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Rivian, Tesla, and Xpeng, for their visionary work in domains like digital cockpit, ADAS, and autonomous driving, which has redefined the future of SDVs and the automotive industry as a whole.

"The automotive industry is rapidly evolving thanks to software-powered digital innovations," said Ed Loh , Group Head of Editorial at MotorTrend . "We are honored to have the continued support of QNX and excited that Vector is joining our program to help celebrate the extraordinary individuals who have contributed to making vehicles smarter, more connected, and more intuitive."

"We're proud to return with MotorTrend for the fourth year of the SDV Innovator Awards," said Carsten Hurasky, SVP Marketing at QNX. "Welcoming Vector as a new partner highlights our shared commitment to driving the future of automotive software. We both look forward to spotlighting the visionary contributors who are not just reshaping how the world moves, but redefining what's possible."

"Collaboration is a key driver for the successful development of software-defined vehicles," said Dr. Matthias Traub , Managing Director at Vector. "The SDV Innovator Awards serve as an excellent platform to recognize technically outstanding contributions. With our first-time participation, Vector is deepening its long-standing partnership with QNX and contributing its expertise to jointly drive SDV technologies forward in cooperation with MotorTrend ."

Starting today, nominations are open for the following three SDV Innovator Awards categories:

  • Pioneer : Recognizing individuals who have demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and application of new automotive software.
  • Leader : Honoring exceptional individuals in senior management positions who are leading teams that transform the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions.
  • Expert : Celebrating subject matter experts within specific SDV disciplines, such as AI, advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, digital entertainment, autonomous technology, and more.

Nominations may be submitted at MotorTrend.com/SDVSurvey now through October 15, 2025 , at 11:59 p.m. PT . Submission materials include a brief overview of the nominee's career and contributions to the field of software-defined vehicles. MotorTrend 's editorial team will conduct an exclusive and diligent screening process to identify a short list of finalists, which will be announced in November 2025 . The winners will then be revealed by MotorTrend during a private VIP ceremony and gala during CES 2026 in Las Vegas on January 6.

About MotorTrend

MotorTrend has chronicled the auto industry's past, present, and future since 1949, catering to in-market shoppers and enthusiasts through authoritative, entertaining storytelling, world-class photography, and engaging video presentations. In addition to in-depth coverage of the latest in automotive technology, reporting on breaking news, and features on the biggest personalities, MotorTrend reviews hundreds of new cars every year, leveraging objective testing and the team's extensive expertise. Its renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, and Truck of the Year awards are also internationally recognized as among the most prestigious in the industry. Follow MotorTrend on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada . Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Vector

Vector is a leading solution provider and a trusted partner in the development of software-defined systems. For over 35 years, Vector has empowered OEMs and suppliers worldwide to realize complex electronic products that meet the highest standards of functionality, safety, and efficiency—primarily in the automotive industry, and increasingly in medical technology, IoT, rail, and aerospace. At the core of Vector's portfolio is a comprehensive software ecosystem that seamlessly integrates tools, embedded software, cloud services, and engineering expertise into a high-performance development environment. Driven by technological excellence and close collaboration with customers and partners, Vector delivers tailored solutions that simplify complexity, accelerate development, and enable forward-looking innovation. As an independent company, Vector employs more than 4,500 people across 32 locations worldwide and generated revenues of more than 1 billion euro in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany , Vector maintains a global presence with offices in Brazil , China , France , the United Kingdom , India , Italy , Japan , South Korea , Austria , Romania , Sweden , Spain , and the United States .

Media Contacts:

Chloe Lauter , CIVIC on behalf of MotorTrend , chloe.lauter@civic-us.com

QNX:

+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Vector: Press Contact: Cordula Gielen , Cordula.Gielen@vector.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-entries-motortrend-qnx-and-vector-announce-fourth-annual-software-defined-vehicle-innovator-awards-302557918.html

SOURCE MotorTrend Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CCTSX:BBEmerging Tech Investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)
BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 Maximizes Multi-Core Processor Performance for Generations to Come

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced the early access release of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 to enable automakers and IoT systems developers to deliver more powerful products at lower costs, while maintaining the unparalleled safety, security and reliability standards that QNX technology has long been known for.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the completion of the previously-announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.

Under the terms of the sale, unchanged from those previously announced , BlackBerry received $170 million in cash at closing.

The transaction included the sale of approximately 32,000 non-core patents and applications, and excluded those necessary to support BlackBerry's current core business operations. BlackBerry has retained all existing revenue generating agreements, and approximately 2,000, primarily standards essential, patents relating to mobile devices. The transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-completes-patent-sale-transaction-301822492.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the BlackBerry Board of Directors (the "Board") will initiate a review of its portfolio of businesses. The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry's businesses.

"BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe that this is fully reflected in the market's current valuation of the Company," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO. "Accordingly, the Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's portfolio.  The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees."

The Board has not set a timetable for completing the process and does not intend to disclose developments relating to it unless, and until, the Board has approved a specific agreement or transaction or has terminated its review. There can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction.

BlackBerry will continue with the previously announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.  Completion of the transaction is conditional upon, among other things, satisfaction of all regulatory conditions.

BlackBerry has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisors to assist in the review.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including anticipated activities related to the portfolio review, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities, financial performance and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition, and the launch of the portfolio review process.  Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance, achievements and portfolio review process to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Further, there can be no assurance regarding the potential outcome or timing of the portfolio review process. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-announces-commencement-of-review-of-portfolio-and-business-configuration-301812342.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients.  In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-extends-partnership-with-leading-managed-security-services-provider-mssp-to-ensure-smbs-are-set-up-for-cyber-success-301803800.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for September 18th

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Related News

uranium investing

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

×