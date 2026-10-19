Calix Launches Subscriber Agent in CommandIQ To Simplify the Connected Home, Reduce Support Costs, and Build Subscriber Loyalty

Powered by the AI-native Calix One platform and decades of network intelligence, Subscriber Agent brings a conversational AI assistant to the refreshed CommandIQ app. The new app experience helps subscribers manage everyday needs—from setting up guest networks and updating parental controls to accessing billing—while reducing routine support demands on service providers.
Today, at its annual innovation and customer success conference , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) launched Subscriber Agent, bringing a conversational AI assistant to the refreshed Command IQ ® mobile app. Built for Calix Agent Workforce ™ and the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, the new app experience lets residential subscribers use natural voice and text conversations to manage their connected homes, get personalized assistance, and accomplish everyday tasks with greater ease. For service providers, this creates new opportunities to reduce routine support calls and strengthen subscriber loyalty.
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AI assistant in the refreshed CommandIQ mobile app.
Already used by millions of subscribers and customizable to each service provider's brand, Command IQ gives providers a direct digital channel to deliver differentiated connected-home experiences. The refreshed app simplifies navigation for subscribers, while Subscriber Agent draws on decades of network intelligence and subscriber context to understand individual connected-home environments and help subscribers take action without navigating complex menus or settings.
Subscriber Agent goes far beyond the capabilities of generic AI assistants. It builds on proven SmartHome ™ experiences that have helped service providers achieve Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) in the 80s and 90s and year-over-year revenue growth . Extending intelligent workflows introduced last month, Subscriber Agent makes capabilities like Experience IQ ® for managing family internet experiences, Protect IQ ® for securing home networks, and ScamWatch IQ ™ for navigating online threats easier to access through natural conversations. Together with contextual alerts and billing integration , these capabilities in Command IQ improve the connected-home experience for subscribers while keeping the service provider's brand front and center.
With Subscriber Agent in Command IQ , subscribers can:
- Better understand and optimize home networks to reduce support calls. Through natural voice or text conversations, subscribers can identify connected devices, investigate unfamiliar activity, and diagnose connectivity problems. They can also use personalized recommendations to improve Wi-Fi performance and resolve issues faster.
- Simplify household management to deepen engagement. Subscribers can ask the assistant to create guest networks with secure QR-code access, set expiration times, and establish recurring parental controls through natural conversations—reviewing changes before they take effect. By simplifying home network tasks, Command IQ becomes a more useful experience subscribers return to regularly.
- Navigate security concerns to strengthen subscriber trust. Subscribers can better understand security alerts and get personalized guidance. They can then take informed action with SmartHome protections such as Protect IQ and Experience IQ to make connected-home security easier to manage.
To help service providers drive adoption of Subscriber Agent-powered AI assistance in Command IQ and advance residential market success, Calix Success ™ is releasing launch resources, customizable campaigns, and expert guidance. Through Calix University , Success events, and the Calix Community , service providers can access proven playbooks, ready-to-use campaign assets, and personalized support.
Katie Luckett, director of marketing, communications and education at Choptank Electric Cooperative , said : "I grew up as a Choptank member, so I know how important it is that the technology we offer feels useful, convenient, and worthy of the trust our community places in us. Subscriber Agent gives members a secure and more natural way to get help and manage their connected homes 24/7 simply by asking in their own words. For Choptank Fiber, that means empowering members to resolve everyday issues on their own—reducing routine support calls while keeping our team focused on those who need more assistance. Leveraging the Calix One platform gives us a trusted foundation to bring AI into our business in a way that feels practical, secure, and true to how we serve our members."
Juergen Lindner, chief marketing officer at Calix, said: "In the past, digital experiences required people to figure out what to do next. Subscriber Agent changes that. A new conversational AI experience in Command IQ makes it easy for subscribers to address their everyday issues around their connected homes, simply by asking for help. We are infusing decades of network experience into our AI-native Calix One platform, so we can move beyond smart answers into taking relevant action. For service providers, every subscriber interaction is an opportunity to deliver exceptional value, strengthen loyalty and brand differentiation with experiences subscribers actually crave."
Learn more about Subscriber Agent in the refreshed Command IQ mobile app—powered by Calix One .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
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