Calix Expands SmartMDU to Help Providers Win Multifamily Markets With Resident Experiences That Earn up to 95% Satisfaction

Award-winning SmartMDU on the Calix One platform is purpose-built to help service providers support property owners and managers in delivering better connected experiences at scale. Calix delivers new resident activation options, reliable connectivity for vehicles, and greater deployment control.

Today, at its annual innovation and customer success conference , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced new SmartMDU ™ capabilities on the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, giving service providers more ways to efficiently grow across multifamily markets.

Multifamily properties represent a significant growth opportunity for service providers as property managers seek to attract and retain residents. Increasingly, these residents expect secure, reliable connectivity from the moment they move in—both in their dwelling and property-wide—including historically hard-to-reach areas such as parking garages. Meeting those resident expectations means making Wi‑Fi available and easy to activate from day one, then sustaining that experience.

SmartMDU is purpose-built to simplify the delivery of move-in-ready connectivity across multifamily properties. Its ability to help service providers meet the needs of property managers and residents is reflected in industry recognition—including the 2026 Maravedis " Resident Experience Award " and Broadband Communities' " Multifamily Technology Partner of the Year "—and service provider results, with resident satisfaction ratings as high as 95 percent .

With SmartMDU, service providers can now deliver a range of expanded capabilities for property owners and managers:

  • Even more seamless move-ins with new activation options to delight residents. Building on existing QR code activation, residents can now sign up via a unique SSID or activate service prior to move-in with a one-time code the property manager initiates through PropertyWorx ™. These expanded options help service providers meet rising expectations in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and raise resident satisfaction.
  • Reliable, secure Wi-Fi connectivity for resident vehicles in parking garages. A dedicated connected vehicle network provides managed Wi-Fi in MDU parking facilities for over-the-air software updates, in-car navigation, and other connected services. Access is unique to each resident and ends when they move out, simplifying management and enhancing security.
  • Greater visibility and control across SmartMDU deployments. With the expanded Calix GigaPro ® managed switch portfolio on Calix One, service providers can simplify management for property managers and help scale consistent resident experiences across more multifamily properties.

Planned property management system (PMS) integrations will further simplify resident onboarding and offboarding by enabling teams to provision and easily remove resident Wi-Fi access within existing property management workflows, helping reduce manual work and create smoother resident experiences.

All service providers deploying SmartMDU have access to Calix Success ™ for expert guidance, training, and support to accelerate deployments and confidently scale across more multifamily properties.

Scott Coonfield, president and chief executive officer at VA SkyWire , said: "When MDU residents move into their new home, they want to get online right away, not schedule an installation or wait for support. SmartMDU on the Calix One platform makes that experience simpler for residents while giving our support team the visibility and tools to resolve issues quickly and efficiently. With Calix, we can serve more properties and continue growing our business without creating more work for our support team."

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Residents do not think about broadband in terms of networks or technology. They think about whether everything works from the moment they walk through the door. For service providers, delivering secure broadband that simply works is how they stand apart. That's why we are continuing to evolve SmartMDU on the AI-native Calix One platform—helping providers remove friction behind the scenes, scale exceptional resident experiences, and win more multifamily business without adding operational complexity."

Learn how SmartMDU is evolving to help service providers simplify operations, scale across more properties, and grow their multifamily business.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Press Inquiries:
Zach Burger
669-369-1991
zach.burger@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
investorrelations@calix.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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