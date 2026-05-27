Calix Expands Agent Workforce Cloud With New Intelligence Capabilities, Building on Proven Platform Outcomes Including 73% ARPU Growth

New cloud enhancements for service provider marketing, service, and operations functions on the Calix One platform enable revenue growth from existing subscribers, simplify support, and strengthen network intelligence—laying the groundwork for agentic workflows so providers can continue to compete and win across residential, business, and MDU markets
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) launched enhancements to Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud that help service providers improve campaign measurement, simplify subscriber support, and strengthen network intelligence. Embedded across Calix Engagement Cloud , Operations Cloud , and Service Cloud on the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, these new capabilities further enable Calix customers to transform operations and accelerate experiences to compete and win in any market. They also continue a broader transformation drumbeat for service providers, helping them prepare to benefit from agentic workflows.
Cloud capabilities on the Calix One platform have already helped service providers power market-winning outcomes—from 73 percent growth in residential average revenue per user (ARPU) and a 25 percent lift in small-business sales to dramatically improving Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) in just one year. Rather than adding complexity, the latest platform enhancements within Agent Workforce Cloud help service providers turn intelligence into coordinated, real-time action across the business.
With Agent Workforce Cloud, service providers can quickly move from insights to consistent, coordinated execution across marketing, service, and operations. As agentic workflows advance, these capabilities will enable service providers to take the right action in real time and in one motion—fixing issues faster, improving subscriber experiences, and growing revenue. Ultimately, they help simplify and accelerate key workflows, from churn prevention to network optimization—delivering measurable outcomes for both their business and subscribers.
The latest Calix One cloud capabilities help service providers operationalize intelligence across three critical areas of the business:
- Engagement Cloud adds advanced campaign measurement and targeting to increase conversion and accelerate subscriber growth. With the Command IQ ® mobile app and Lead Gen APIs, teams can identify higher‑value opportunities, personalize outreach, and accelerate leads across residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) markets—reducing manual effort, improving conversion, and setting the stage for AI-driven workflows.
- Service Cloud adds real-time network insights and smarter controls to speed resolution and improve subscriber experiences. In Command IQ , these insights and controls help teams resolve issues faster and deliver more consistent support. These controls include work, gamer, and entertainment modes, Wi‑Fi signal awareness, and improved parental controls—all of which speed issue resolution, increase self-service adoption, and enable more personalized support. Soon, AI-driven workflows will extend gains with automated diagnostics and guided resolution.
- Operations Cloud unifies network visibility and event correlation to improve reliability and lower operating costs. Across optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network terminal (ONT) environments, with geomaps and cross‑vendor correlation, teams can detect issues earlier and act faster. This improves detection of service-impacting conditions, reduces blind spots across heterogeneous networks, and increases reliability while lowering costs—laying the groundwork for AI-driven automation of detection, prioritization, and remediation.
Calix continues to partner with service providers of all sizes to help them scale expertise, simplify execution, and operationalize AI across increasingly complex businesses. With innovation across Calix One and guidance from the award-winning Calix Success ™ team, providers can adopt new capabilities faster while keeping teams focused on growth, service quality, and operational performance.
John Durocher, chief operating officer at Calix, said: "For service providers, transformation happens when new technology makes everyday work simpler, faster, and more effective. These Agent Workforce Cloud enhancements help marketing, service, and operations teams put intelligence to work now while building toward agentic workflows that can scale expertise, improve execution, and deliver measurable business impact across the organization. As providers prepare for agentic ways of working, Calix is helping them build that future on a unified, AI-native platform."
Learn how service providers on the Calix One platform can take practical steps toward agentic transformation today by exploring the Calix AI Leadership Playbook to modernize broadband business workflows.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
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