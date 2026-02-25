Calix Announces New Date for 2026 Investor Day

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF), today announced that it will host its rescheduled 2026 Investor Day on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in person for analysts and institutional investors at the New York Stock Exchange. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, with doors opening at 9:15 a.m. ET, and will also be available via live webcast.

Calix Investor Day is designed to facilitate in‑depth engagement with the investment community and will feature presentations from the company's executive leadership team focused on Calix's strategy, platform innovation and long‑term financial framework. The event will conclude with a working lunch including live product demonstrations and interactive roundtables with Calix leaders.

The webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of Calix's website, and a replay will be available following the event. Revised invitations and registration details will be distributed in the near term, along with additional agenda information closer to the event date. For questions or to register your interest, please contact Calix Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com .

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps communication service providers (CSPs) transform into communication experience providers (CXPs) that deliver exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world's leading AI-native broadband platform, CXPs can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers and build loyalty across residential, business and MDU markets.

Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions and innovative managed services to simplify operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. CXPs can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.

Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help CXPs optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity and accelerate time-to-market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

