Calix Advances Trusted, Secure, and Predictable AI at ConneXions 2026 With Agent Workforce Innovations To Enhance Subscriber Experiences and Drive Market Expansion

Building on the launch of Agent Workforce on the Calix One platform earlier this year, Calix is extending secure, purpose-built AI across the service provider business, from the employees who run it to the subscribers they serve, with greater control to govern and tailor AI to how they operate. Meanwhile, SmartMDU and SmartBiz advancements extend the Calix operating model into business and multifamily markets.
Today, at its annual innovation and customer success conference , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) unveiled the next evolution of Calix Agent Workforce ™ on the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, alongside SmartLife ™ advancements that expand market opportunities for service providers. Unlike generic AI tools that businesses must adapt and manage themselves, Calix delivers purpose-built knowledge, workflows, and governance through one platform designed around how service providers operate. Together, these innovations demonstrate how Calix is leading the industry to ensure service providers can operationalize AI across their business and subscriber experiences through a secure, trusted, and predictable operating model.
As organizations race to deploy AI, service providers face a growing challenge: turning AI into measurable business value without introducing new complexity, or unpredictable costs. Calix has spent the last three years building the platform, workflows, governance, and ecosystem necessary to turn AI into measurable business outcomes for service providers. Today, more than 15 years and $2 billion of platform investment culminate in a new generation of capabilities that help service providers confidently leverage AI to fundamentally reshape how they acquire subscribers, grow value, build loyalty, and compete to win.
At ConneXions 2026 , Calix demonstrated how the Calix One platform combines communications-industry intelligence, orchestrated workflows, and purpose-built experiences to help service providers transform work, deepen subscriber relationships, and expand into new markets.
These innovations bring that vision to life across subscriber experiences, business operations, and new market opportunities:
- Subscriber Agent in the refreshed CommandIQ ® mobile app brings conversational AI to the connected home experience, helping subscribers manage, optimize, and protect their home networks simply by asking for what they need. This personalized, intuitive experience makes everyday tasks easier while helping service providers reduce routine support demands, deepen engagement, strengthen loyalty, and stand apart in competitive markets.
- New Control Center for Agent Workforce gives service providers a single, personalized experience for deploying AI across their businesses. Rather than navigating disconnected tools, teams can access the insights, recommendations, and actions most relevant to their roles through one Control Center that adapts within established permissions, governance policies, and business objectives.
- Expanded agentic workflows help service providers identify growth opportunities, automate marketing campaigns, engage subscribers across more channels, investigate network health alerts, and identify emerging outages. This enables them to grow revenue, strengthen subscriber loyalty, and improve operational efficiency.
- Forthcoming Workflow Studio gives service providers a practical path to move from consuming AI to shaping it. The no code-studio will make it easy for service providers to extend automation to their unique business systems, innovate faster, and create differentiated experiences without building and governing an AI ecosystem themselves.
Beyond AI-powered workforce and subscriber experiences, Calix is expanding the reach of its operating model into more business and multifamily environments.
Expanded SmartMDU ™ capabilities help service providers win more multifamily properties by delivering experiences that delight both property operators and residents. Building on customer results that include resident satisfaction ratings as high as 95 percent , Calix delivers new activation experiences, a connected vehicle network, and greater deployment control that help providers streamline operations, simplify property management, and deliver exceptional resident experiences at scale.
New managed switches further extend the Calix operating model across SmartMDU and SmartBiz ™ deployments, enabling providers to support more complex environments, including small businesses and large multifamily properties, while managing appliances, switches, and SmartLife through one platform.
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "Read the headlines and AI is either the answer to everything or our biggest downfall. The reality is that the opportunity is enormous, but AI has to be trusted, secure, and predictable. That is why we began making significant investments in 2023 to make the Calix One platform AI native. We delivered that foundation in March of this year, building on more than $2 billion invested in our platform over 15 years, 26 years of workflow expertise, and more than 5 billion workflows running annually. Today, our customers are already putting it to work. Now AI is increasing our capacity to deliver more capabilities faster, so our service provider customers can acquire subscribers, grow revenue, reduce costs, and build loyalty. We are proud to be at the forefront of disruption, enabling every customer to transform by increasing their capacity to compete and win."
Calix Success ™ will help service providers translate these innovations into business results through expert guidance, education, launch resources, and proven best practices that accelerate adoption and operational execution.
Learn how the AI-native Calix One platform helps service providers transform work, deliver differentiated subscriber experiences, and expand into more markets through one secure, trusted, and predictable operating model.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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