Calix Advances Agent Workforce With Increased Control and Extensibility Through Expanded Workflows, AI Control Center, and Workflow Studio

New Control Center for Calix Agent Workforce gives service providers one secure, personalized workspace to put purpose-built AI to work across their business while keeping humans in control. Expanded workflows help teams accelerate growth, strengthen loyalty, and streamline operations, while upcoming Workflow Studio will let providers tailor AI workflows to their unique business needs.
Today, at its annual innovation and customer success conference , Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) delivered advancements for Calix Agent Workforce ™ on the Calix One ™ platform, giving service providers greater control over how AI operates within their workflows, more ways to put it to work, and flexibility to tailor it to their unique business needs—all while keeping humans at the helm.
Unlike generic AI tools that service providers must adapt to their businesses, Agent Workforce is purpose-built for how they operate. Powered by the AI-native Calix One platform, which processes a petabyte of data daily, Agent Workforce draws on decades of domain expertise to combine network intelligence, subscriber context, and real-world provider workflows with the trust and orchestration needed to put AI to work. This foundation moves service providers beyond isolated tools toward a unified AI workforce that human teams can manage from one place, leverage to act on insights, deploy across more business functions, and tailor to their unique business needs.
Calix is expanding Agent Workforce with three innovations:
- Launching: Control Center brings Agent Workforce into a single personalized operating experience. Personalized by role and permissions, Control Center gives marketing, service, and operations teams one conversational workspace to understand, direct, and act on AI-driven insights and workflows across their business. Teams can surface acquisition opportunities, get subscriber context to address service needs, or investigate network issues—putting the right intelligence and actions in the hands of the right people at the right time.
- Launching: Expanded AI workflows extend purpose-built capabilities across more of the business. New AI-powered workflows help teams identify more growth opportunities, automate marketing campaigns, engage subscribers across more channels, investigate network health alerts, identify emerging outages, and more. These build on workflows introduced in September that help service providers uncover more upsell opportunities and resolve subscriber issues faster. By applying network and subscriber intelligence to a growing range of business challenges, Agent Workforce reduces manual effort and improves operational efficiency.
- Coming soon: Calix Workflow Studio will let service providers adapt AI to how they operate. Building on ready-to-use Agent Workforce capabilities, the planned no-code Workflow Studio will enable teams to tailor workflows to their business needs by connecting agents, data, tools, and existing systems. Planned support for open standards, including A2A and MCP, will give service providers greater flexibility to extend automation across their business and partner ecosystem.
Calix Success ™ helps service providers turn secure AI capabilities into measurable business value through expert guidance, education, and proven best practices. The Calix AI Leadership Playbook gives teams a strategic framework to move beyond generic AI experimentation and to operationalize agentic AI across their businesses. Calix Success also helps providers identify high-value opportunities, integrate Agent Workforce into everyday operations, and build organizational readiness to scale adoption.
Scott Hendrix, chief executive officer at Tombigbee Fiber and Tombigbee Electric Power Association, said: "For us, AI isn't about replacing people. It's about giving our teams the tools and knowledge to do more for the members we serve. With Calix Agent Workforce, we're already seeing how our employees can learn faster, work through complex issues, and better understand what our members need. As we bring these capabilities into more of our daily operations, I see tremendous opportunity to make our team more effective, deliver better service, and grow our business without losing the personal connection that makes Tombigbee special."
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "AI won't replace companies, but companies who use AI will replace those who do not. Today, that is truer than ever. For 26 years, we have innovated with service providers, not for them. And over the past 15 years, we have invested more than $2 billion evolving the platform that enables Agent Workforce to put that expertise to work. Control Center scales the expertise of their people so they can move faster, while Workflow Studio will enable them to adapt and extend purpose-built workflows to what makes their business unique. We thank every customer who continues on this journey with us. The game is on, and we are excited to help them use AI to compete and win."
Discover how Calix Agent Workforce , powered by the AI-native Calix One platform, helps service providers drive subscriber growth, strengthen loyalty, and streamline operations.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For ® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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