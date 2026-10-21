Cadence AI Super Agents Enable Nokia to Accelerate Electronic System Design on Millennium M2000 Supercomputer

Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent and Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA CUDA-X, help Nokia compress complex system design cycles from months to days while protecting sensitive engineering IP.
Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Nokia is deploying the Cadence ® AuraStack™ AI Super Agent on the Cadence Millennium ® M2000 AI Supercomputer to advance electronic system design at scale. By unifying agentic AI, Cadence engineering software and accelerated computing in a secure, on-premises platform, Nokia is accelerating key design and analysis workflows by 5X while maintaining control of sensitive engineering data and intellectual property.
The deployment establishes a new model for AI-driven engineering at leading systems companies. Nokia can use the AuraStack AI Super Agent to automate engineering tasks, explore complex system tradeoffs and close multiphysics analysis loops across heterogeneous electronic systems. The modular Millennium architecture enables Nokia to expand capacity as requirements grow and run multiple agentic engineering workloads in parallel.
"Nokia's deployment demonstrates how agentic AI can transform the way the world's most advanced systems are engineered," said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president of R&D for System Design and Analysis at Cadence. "Cadence uniquely brings together AI, computational software and accelerated computing in one platform, enabling Nokia to automate complex workflows, accelerate design convergence and protect critical IP."
The Cadence platform integrates three layers of AI-driven engineering:
- Agentic AI: The Cadence AuraStack™ AI Super Agent, built with NVIDIA Nemotron open models , automates and coordinates electronic system design tasks, including schematic capture, placement, routing and multi-objective optimization.
- Computational software: Cadence EDA and SDA technologies use GPU-optimized NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, including cuDSS , and NVIDIA Omniverse to accelerate power integrity, thermal analysis, electromagnetic characterization, and circuit simulation workflows.
- Accelerated computing: Cadence Millennium M2000 systems provide a shared, scalable foundation for the AuraStack AI Super Agent and Cadence engineering applications, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs .
Together, these technologies help Nokia compress design and analysis cycles from months to days and accelerate targeted workflows by 5X, increasing engineering throughput and enabling teams to evaluate more design options. The self-contained deployment keeps sensitive data and IP within Nokia's environment, while the modular architecture provides a path to scale capacity with demand.
"Cadence is helping us rethink how we approach electronic system design and heterogeneous integration," said Derek Urbaniak, Head of SoC Development at Nokia. "The integrated platform enables our teams to evaluate complex tradeoffs and close multiphysics loops in a fraction of the time, while keeping sensitive engineering data and IP under our control. This helps us move advanced systems toward production faster."
"AI gives engineering teams the speed to explore more designs and the insight to make better tradeoffs, while keeping proprietary data and expertise under their control," said Tim Costa, vice president and general manager of industrial and computational engineering at NVIDIA. "Nokia is bringing that capability inside its own environment, with Cadence agents built with NVIDIA Nemotron open models and simulation powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries like cuDSS. Together, they connect design automation with the power, thermal and electromagnetic analysis needed to evaluate each iteration, while keeping proprietary data and IP under Nokia's control."
Availability
The Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent is available on the Cadence Millennium M2000 platform, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. GPU-accelerated Cadence applications available on the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer include Celsius™ Thermal Solver, Clarity™ 3D Solver, Quantus™ FS and EMX ® high-accuracy parasitic extractors, Spectre ® X circuit simulator and Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution.
About Cadence
Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design ™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .
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