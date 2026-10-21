Cadence AI Super Agents Enable Nokia to Accelerate Electronic System Design on Millennium M2000 Supercomputer

Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent and Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA CUDA-X, help Nokia compress complex system design cycles from months to days while protecting sensitive engineering IP.

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Nokia is deploying the Cadence ® AuraStack™ AI Super Agent on the Cadence Millennium ® M2000 AI Supercomputer to advance electronic system design at scale. By unifying agentic AI, Cadence engineering software and accelerated computing in a secure, on-premises platform, Nokia is accelerating key design and analysis workflows by 5X while maintaining control of sensitive engineering data and intellectual property.

The deployment establishes a new model for AI-driven engineering at leading systems companies. Nokia can use the AuraStack AI Super Agent to automate engineering tasks, explore complex system tradeoffs and close multiphysics analysis loops across heterogeneous electronic systems. The modular Millennium architecture enables Nokia to expand capacity as requirements grow and run multiple agentic engineering workloads in parallel.

"Nokia's deployment demonstrates how agentic AI can transform the way the world's most advanced systems are engineered," said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president of R&D for System Design and Analysis at Cadence. "Cadence uniquely brings together AI, computational software and accelerated computing in one platform, enabling Nokia to automate complex workflows, accelerate design convergence and protect critical IP."

The Cadence platform integrates three layers of AI-driven engineering:

  • Agentic AI: The Cadence AuraStack™ AI Super Agent, built with NVIDIA Nemotron open models , automates and coordinates electronic system design tasks, including schematic capture, placement, routing and multi-objective optimization.
  • Computational software: Cadence EDA and SDA technologies use GPU-optimized NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, including cuDSS , and NVIDIA Omniverse to accelerate power integrity, thermal analysis, electromagnetic characterization, and circuit simulation workflows.
  • Accelerated computing: Cadence Millennium M2000 systems provide a shared, scalable foundation for the AuraStack AI Super Agent and Cadence engineering applications, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs .

Together, these technologies help Nokia compress design and analysis cycles from months to days and accelerate targeted workflows by 5X, increasing engineering throughput and enabling teams to evaluate more design options. The self-contained deployment keeps sensitive data and IP within Nokia's environment, while the modular architecture provides a path to scale capacity with demand.

"Cadence is helping us rethink how we approach electronic system design and heterogeneous integration," said Derek Urbaniak, Head of SoC Development at Nokia. "The integrated platform enables our teams to evaluate complex tradeoffs and close multiphysics loops in a fraction of the time, while keeping sensitive engineering data and IP under our control. This helps us move advanced systems toward production faster."

"AI gives engineering teams the speed to explore more designs and the insight to make better tradeoffs, while keeping proprietary data and expertise under their control," said Tim Costa, vice president and general manager of industrial and computational engineering at NVIDIA. "Nokia is bringing that capability inside its own environment, with Cadence agents built with NVIDIA Nemotron open models and simulation powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries like cuDSS. Together, they connect design automation with the power, thermal and electromagnetic analysis needed to evaluate each iteration, while keeping proprietary data and IP under Nokia's control."

Availability

The Cadence AuraStack AI Super Agent is available on the Cadence Millennium M2000 platform, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. GPU-accelerated Cadence applications available on the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer include Celsius™ Thermal Solver, Clarity™ 3D Solver, Quantus™ FS and EMX ® high-accuracy parasitic extractors, Spectre ® X circuit simulator and Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution.

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured

For more information, please contact:
Cadence Newsroom
408‑944‑7039
newsroom@cadence.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CDNSNASDAQ:CDNS
CDNS
The Conversation (0)
Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

Drills 7.50 m of 5.02 g/t Gold, Including 0.50 m of 18.55 g/t Gold, in Hole THN26-393 and 54.00 m of 1.09 g/t Gold and 0.50 m of 37.10 g/t Gold in Hole THN26-394 Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce initial metallurgical... Keep Reading...
RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on drill results from its wholly owned Victoria polymetallic nickel deposit in Québec, where 3 drillholes (1,011 m total drilled length) were completed in July... Keep Reading...
Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire) 15.68 g/t Au over 0.85m from 262.85m to 263.7m in PAR-26-149 is the highest single sample result in the program, located within the open pit shell 9.41 g/t Au over 4.05m from 130.75m to 134.8m in PAR-26-150 is the highest grade-thickness result (38.1 g/t Au x m) in the program,... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Provides Update on $3 Million Strategic Investment and Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Provides Update on $3 Million Strategic Investment and Announces Extension to Closing Date of Private Placement

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") confirms it is continuing to work with its strategic investor (the "Investor"), a leading conglomerate from a Southeast Asian nation, to complete its acquisition of 39,215,686 units of the Company... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has identified a new high-grade gold-copper-silver vein at the Golden Valley Target. This new target is located 17 kilometers south-southeast of its Trapper Gold Target and 24... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria's Human Study GLP-1-H26-7 Reaches Full Enrollment and Continues Dosing on Schedule

Angkor Resources Presents Its Proposed 2027 Work Program For Block Viii To The Cambodian Government At The Joint Review Committee

Blue Jay Gold Announces Materials Purchase Agreement With Ocean Partners for Remediation Material at Steller

Miivo Reports Nearly 560% Revenue Growth as Commercial Expansion Gains Momentum

Related News

copper investing

Hudbay, Mitsubishi Greenlight Major US Copper Mine in Arizona

potash investing

Sage Potash More Than Doubles Utah Resource Estimate

gold investing

Digital Gold Could Unlock US$700 Billion in Additional Demand

copper investing

Highland Valley Copper Mine Workers Vote in Favor of Strike Action

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Presents Its Proposed 2027 Work Program For Block Viii To The Cambodian Government At The Joint Review Committee

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces Materials Purchase Agreement With Ocean Partners for Remediation Material at Steller

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program at the Wolverine Rare Earth Project - All 22 Holes Totalling 3,241 Metres Intersect Prospective REE-Bearing Alteration