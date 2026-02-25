Cablelynx Grows ARPU 35% in Key Markets by Accelerating Calix SmartBiz Adoption

Powered by the Calix One platform, Cablelynx is moving beyond commoditized broadband to deliver personalized experiences across their footprint—strengthening residential and community offerings while accelerating SmartBiz adoption with secure, connected experiences, reaching 40 percent of their small business base in a single market
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced that WEHCO Video, Inc. , doing business as " Cablelynx Broadband ," is securely connecting 7X more small businesses in their footprint with SmartBiz ™. Purpose-built for small businesses on the same Calix One ™ platform that powers their residential SmartHome ™ success, SmartBiz is enabling Cablelynx to modernize their offerings and deliver secure, managed connectivity to small businesses across four states. Enabled by capabilities of Calix One and SmartLife ™ managed services, Cablelynx is rapidly growing their business and evolving from a legacy cable provider into a leading communications experience provider (CXP).
With SmartBiz, branded as Lynx@Work , Cablelynx accelerated small business growth by delivering a purpose-built managed solution that combines high-performance broadband, Calix GigaSpire ® and GigaPro ® Wi-Fi appliances, and CommandWorx ™—an intuitive, self-service mobile app designed specifically for small businesses. Working with Calix Success ™, Cablelynx refreshed their brand, digital storefront, and go-to-market strategy, reinforcing their role as a trusted advisor and connectivity partner within local business communities.
Leveraging their investment in the Calix One platform, Cablelynx is transforming their business end-to-end across their footprint:
- 40 percent of small business subscribers adopting SmartBiz in key markets. Seeing an opportunity to deliver greater value for new and existing small business subscribers, Cablelynx introduced SmartBiz as a secure, purpose-built managed solution designed to drive revenue and reduce churn. In Pine Bluff, Arkansas, 40 percent of the Cablelynx small business base has adopted SmartBiz, driving a 35 percent increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) among adopters. In 2025 alone, Cablelynx securely connected 7X more small businesses to Lynx@Work—reflecting a strong appetite for a secure, integrated offering. This was reinforced by a 90 percent CommandWorx app adoption rate, helping simplify network management.
- 30-point increase in their Net Promoter Score ℠ (NPS®) with SmartHome experiences. By standardizing managed Wi-Fi as part of their residential SmartHome experience, Cablelynx improved subscriber satisfaction, reduced truck rolls, lowered churn, and drove a 30-point NPS increase. Cablelynx also achieved 95 percent Command IQ ® mobile app adoption, helping increase subscriber engagement with direct communications and self-service capabilities.
- Extending secure, public Wi-Fi into the community with SmartTown. With support from Calix Success and the Smart Start program, Cablelynx launched their first SmartTown ™ deployment in May 2025, delivering secure, public Wi-Fi across six of Vicksburg, Mississippi's most visited parks and shared community spaces. This deployment reflects Cablelynx's continued investment in expanding secure connectivity to residents, families, and small businesses beyond the home.
Greg Argetsinger, president at Cablelynx Broadband, said: "Competing today means more than delivering speed—it means delivering a better experience. Across nine markets, even in communities the size of Pine Bluff, small businesses have their pick of at least three to five broadband providers. That level of competition drove us to rethink how we operate, how we enable our people, and how we differentiate as a brand. With Calix and Lynx@Work, our teams have evolved into true connectivity experts, providing a consistent, app-driven experience that helps our small businesses and communities thrive. Upgrading 40 percent of our Pine Bluff small business base in one year reflects the strength of that shift. It demonstrates that, when you move beyond commoditized broadband and focus on experience, subscribers respond."
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "What Cablelynx is doing reflects where our industry is headed: a move away from commoditized broadband to a single platform that delivers personalized experiences for every subscriber. By using our platform and managed services to transform their residential, small business, and community offerings, Cablelynx shows how providers of any size can simplify operations, reduce costs, and deliver differentiated experiences that reshape subscriber sentiment and strengthen market position. Their platform-led approach, brand refresh, and significant NPS gains are proof that experience will define the winners in the next decade. With the launch of our AI-native platform, Calix One, providers can now harness AI to transform operations, elevate their brand, and deliver tailored experiences across their entire footprint."
Learn how SmartBiz on Calix One is powering the next generation of secure small business experiences.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps communications service providers (CSPs) transform into communications experience providers (CXPs) that deliver exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world's leading AI-native broadband platform, CXPs can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business, and MDU markets.
Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions, and innovative managed services to simplify operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. CXPs can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.
Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help CXPs optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.
