Burin Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that drilling operations have commenced at its Hickey’s Pond – Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. The first of two planned diamond drills has been mobilised to site and has started drilling at the Hickey’s Pond prospect. A minimum of 10,000 m of diamond drilling is planned for the property in 2022. This will include the first phase of a resource definition program at Hickey’s Pond, as well as exploration drilling of several of the other high priority, yet to be drill tested targets on the property. The program is fully funded, with approximately CAD 5.6 million currently in the Company treasury.