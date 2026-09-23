Bullion Gold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au Over 8.4 Metres Including 13.40 g/t Au Over 1.0 Metre in DDH TG-05 at Terragold

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the first 4 diamond drill holes ("DDH") of its validation drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Terragold property, located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, Quebec, in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference at 11:25 a.m. ET today. Shareholders and interested investors are invited to participate by registering at the following link: Register to BGD.V Live Stream.

DDH Assay Results Highlights:

  • 1.19 g/t Au over 5.3 m, including 3.43 g/t Au over 1.3 m (TGNO-03)
  • 0.43 g/t Au over 44.5 m, including 0.75 g/t Au over 14.5 m, including 2.57 g/t Au over 1.0 m (TGNO-03)
  • 2.49 g/t Au over 8.4 m, including 13.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m (TG-05);
  • 100% success rate: All 4 DDH returned multiple gold intercepts greater than 1.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m;
  • Multi-element suites, including silver (Ag), assay results are still pending.

Table 1: DDH Assay Results

DDH From (m) To (m) Width1 (m) Au (g/t) Zone
TG-01 35.4 41.5 6.1 0.63 JJ Zone
52.5 62.5 10.0 0.58
including 59.7 62.0 2.3 1.28
66.2 84.5 18.3 0.38
90.0 92.7 2.7 0.83
including 90.0 91.4 1.4 1.31
TG-02 110.5 128.6 18.1 0.32 JJ Zone
including 110.5 111.6 1.1 1.32
including 127.5 128.6 1.1 1.20
TGNO-03 31.0 46.3 15.3 0.58 JJ Zone
including 39.0 44.3 5.3 1.19
including 39.0 40.3 1.3 3.43
54 98.5 44.5 0.43
including 54.5 69.0 14.5 0.75
including 68.0 69.0 1.0 2.57
TG-05 29.0 37.4 8.4 2.49 JJ Zone
including 32.5 33.5 1.0 13.40
51.5 56.5 5.0 0.60

1. The reported widths correspond to core lengths. At this stage of the program, true thicknesses remain unknown.

Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, commented: "Great start to the validation campaign with a shallow (vertical depth of 24 m) high-grade intercept in TG-05 further west on strike than the historical high-grade intercepts drilled in 1964. The presence of shallow high-grade gold mineralization in a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, hosted within a major, deeply rooted Archean-age structural corridor of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, bodes well for depth continuation. With only 4 of 32 DDH assayed and the corridor open along strike and at depth, these results highlight the scale of Terragold's unexplored potential. We are just getting started: assay results of the remaining 28 DDH will be disclosed in batches in the upcoming weeks."

The shallow, tight-spaced drill pattern of the validation campaign started under the West Outcrop and extends approximately 400 metres East, passing the Terragold Showing and directly under the East Outcrop, which returned 2.80 g/t Au over 9.6 m, including 22.20 g/t Au over 1.0 m in channel sample R21 (see September 9, 2026 news release).

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Figure 1: Plan View of Terragold DDH and Outcrops

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Table 2: DDH Collars

DDH Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) UTM - East UTM - North Elevation (m)
TG-01 10 -45 111 335804 5351750 +320
TG-02 10 -45 150 335811 5351724 +321
TGNO-03 335 -47 132 335825 5351755 +320
TG-05 10 -45 120 335852 5351751 +321

 

Geological Setting and Mineralization

The Terragold project is situated within a major Archean sheared structural corridor crosscutting the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The local geology is dominated by an aphanitic to fine-grained andesitic basalt volcanic sequence displaying widespread chlorite and carbonate alteration, crosscut by mafic to intermediate gabbro and diorite dykes. This volcanic pile is intruded by a network of felsic intrusions consisting of massive to moderately foliated quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) dykes. Ductile to brittle-ductile deformation is manifested by intense foliation/schistosity (ranging from 35° to 70° to core axis), mylonitic shearing, and micro-folding.

The rheological competence contrasts between the rigid siliceous porphyry dykes and the surrounding ductile volcanics focused hydrothermal fluids directly along structural contact zones ("Contact Zones"). The hydrothermal alteration footprint is marked by strong silicification, sericitization, albitization, and distinctive fuchsite (green chrome mica) alteration strongly correlated with higher-grade gold zones. Gold mineralization occurs as disseminated euhedral pyrite (1% to 15%, locally up to 20% in semi-massive clusters) and quartz-carbonate-ankerite-chlorite vein networks, accompanied by arsenopyrite (exhibiting dark metallic blue streaks) and trace chalcopyrite. These observations confirm and modernize historic SIGEOM findings (GM 16208 and GM 14364), which highlighted the critical structural control of tension veinlets and porphyry margins in trapping gold mineralization.

In DDH TG-01, mineralization is primarily hosted in a sheared andesitic basalt (90.0 m to 92.7 m) with disseminated sulphides (0.5% to 1%).

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Figure 2 - Cross Section TG-01 - Looking West

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/315640_d1a87080a42ffbfa_003full.jpg

In DDH TG-02, mineralization is primarily hosted in a shear zone within an andesitic basalt (110.5 m to 128.6 m) with disseminated or veinlet sulphides (1% to 15%).

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Figure 3 - Cross Section TG-02 - Looking West

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/315640_d1a87080a42ffbfa_004full.jpg

In DDH TGNO-03, mineralization is primarily hosted at a contact with a quartz-feldspar porphyry dyke (39.0 m to 44.3 m) with semi-massive to disseminated sulphides (1% to 5%).

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Figure 4 - Cross Section TGNO-03 - Looking West

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/315640_d1a87080a42ffbfa_005full.jpg

In DDH TG-05, mineralization is primarily hosted in a quartz-feldspar porphyry and sheared mafic intrusive (29.0 m to 37.4 m) with disseminated sulphides (1% to 3%).

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Figure 5 - Cross Section TG-05 - Looking West

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10471/315640_d1a87080a42ffbfa_006full.jpg

About the Terragold Project

The Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha) is located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada) within a major, deeply rooted Archean-age structural corridor of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Terragold showing, discovered in the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a strike length exceeding 2 kilometres and to a depth of approximately 250 metres and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open along strike and at depth. The potential of the system is supported by a historical 245 kg bulk sample grading 4.84 g/t Au, confirming the presence of gold mineralization at surface.

About the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Technical Disclosure

The drilling program was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Core samples were split in half, and one half was sent for analysis to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent commercial laboratory certified under ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Sample preparation includes crushing to 90% passing 2 mm and pulverizing to 90% passing 75 µm. Gold analyses were performed by 50 g fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples with elevated gold grades (> 10 g/t Au) were re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The screened material is split and analyzed by fire assay with ICP-OES finish to extinction. Bullion strictly adheres to industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Certified reference materials (standards), blank samples, and field/laboratory duplicates are systematically inserted into the sample sequence to monitor analytical precision and accuracy. The reported widths correspond to core lengths and may not be representative of the true width or overall grade of mineralization across the Terragold Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold Project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice-President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.

Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

Additional information is available on the Company's website bulliongold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Britt
President and CEO
Bullion Gold Discoveries Corp.
sbritt@bulliongold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315640

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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